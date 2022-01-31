Dubai: Three Bahrainis and an Asian man have been arrested in Bahrain for repacking and selling damaged and expired food products in the market, local media reported.
The shocking activities were discovered when judicial officers raided a shop suspected of storing food packets without a licence. The four men charged were engaged in repacking inside the shop. One of the suspects also turned out as a fugitive.
The Public Prosecution received a report from the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism about the shop. Prosecutors launched an investigation immediately and recorded the statements of the judicial officials.
Prosecutors ordered the arrest of the suspects and pre-trial detention. The prosecution charged them with storing and selling damaged and expired food materials, tampering with product labels, and using trade names illegally