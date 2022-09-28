VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis will in November visit Bahrain, home to the biggest Catholic church in the Arabian peninsula, the Vatican said Wednesday.
Francis, 85, will visit the cities of Manama and Awali during the November 3 to 6 trip, and will be the first pope to visit the country, according to Vatican News.
The Vatican said the pope would visit the Gulf island country to take part in the Bahrain Forum for Dialogue: East and West for Human Coexistence.
In 2019, Francis visited Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, the first pontiff to visit the Arabian peninsula and say a Mass there.
Bahrain is about 70% Muslim and allows the small Christian community - made up mostly of foreign workers - to practice their faith publicly in the two churches there.
Vatican officials first announced the trip to Bahrain on the flight back from the pope’s trip to Kazakhstan earlier this month but did not give the dates.
Wednesday’s announcement gave no details of the programme.