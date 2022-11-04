Manama: Pope Francis will meet Sunni Islam's leading authority on Friday during a visit to Bahrain. The pontiff landed in Bahrain on Thursday afternoon.
On Friday, the 85-year-old pope, who uses a wheelchair because of chronic knee problems, plans to meet Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb, the grand imam of Cairo's prestigious Al-Azhar mosque and centre of Sunni learning.
The pontiff's 39th international trip since taking office comes three years after he signed a 'Human Fraternity document, called ‘Abu Dhabi Declaration’, in the UAE. The document was signed by Pope Francis and Dr Ahmad Al Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al Azhar.
The Argentine has placed inter-faith dialogue at the heart of his papacy, visiting other Muslim-majority countries such as Egypt, Turkey and Iraq.
The visit to Bahrain, where he will also attend a forum with the Abu Dhabi-based Muslim Council of Elders, is no exception.
Grand welcome
Pope Francis, after being lowered from the plane in his wheelchair on an electric platform, received an enthusiastic welcome on Thursday.
Uniformed guards on horseback, along with Vatican and Bahrain flags, lined the route of his short journey to the gleaming, white-marble palace, where he was greeted by cheering children.
As well as attending the forum and meeting the grand imam, the pope will also hold prayers in the Our Lady of Arabia Cathedral, the biggest Catholic church in the Arabian peninsula, followed by an open-air mass on Saturday.