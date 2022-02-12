Dubai: More than 4,000 Indian citizens are currently in gulf prisons, with 1,570 inmates in Saudi Arabia, media in Bahrain reported.
A total of 178 Indian expats are either serving their sentences or under-trials in Bahrain jails, the report said quoting statistics from the Indian External Affairs Ministry. Statistics revealed that there are close to 8,000 Indian nationals jailed in the world.
Earlier last year, Bahrain’s government announced alternative sentencing reforms as part of modernisation efforts. Now all prisoners are potentially eligible for alternative sentencing unlike in the past when only prisoners who served one-and-a-half years of the custodial sentence were eligible.
Under the new system, all adults sentenced to imprisonment will become eligible for their cases to be dealt with by alternative sentencing, even before the commencement of any sentence.
Alternative sentences may include community service, home detention, exclusion orders, non-contact orders, electronic tagging, rehabilitation programmes or compensation. The reforms will see more offenders serving their sentences in the community and a review of existing prisoners for transfer to alternative sentencing and early release.
Alternative sentences will be considered by the Courts on application by the prosecution and upon being satisfied that the offender does not pose a risk to the public.