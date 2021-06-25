Dubai: A Bahraini ex-minister has been arrested for illegally possessing funds rightfully owned by his son’s widow and his granddaughter, local media reported.
The ex-minister son’s widow proved her right to the money ten years ago in a court case. The lawsuit accused the ex-minister of refusing to pay the woman and her daughter their share in a real estate company, villa and a shop owned by her husband.
The lawsuit demanded paying the woman and her daughter 48,000 dinars from the proceeds of a villa and a shop in Isa Town from September 2012 to December 2020. BD9,248 are the woman’s share, while the remaining BD 38,844 are her daughter’s.
Similarly, from July 2009 to December 2020, the woman and her daughter demanded the ex-minister to pay them 141,570 dinars. (BD 27,225 for the woman and 114,345 dinars for her daughter).
The woman had also filed another lawsuit demanding the ex-minister and his two daughters to pay their share from the profit of a real estate company owned by her husband.
Following trials, the court ordered the minister and his two daughters to pay 108,420 dinars to the woman and her daughter.
This is second case of an ex-minister being arrested in less than a week. Earlier las week, the High Appeals Court has confirmed the six-month imprisonment issued against a former minister who was held guilty of issuing a dud cheque with bad faith. The defendant is said to have issued a cheque worth BD18,300 for a commercial company in return for offering a service.