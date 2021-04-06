Cairo: Two persons charged with participating in a public wedding party violating COVID-19 rules have been remanded in Bahrain pending further questioning, a prosecution official has said, as the kingdom is trying to curb a spike in infection rates.
Public prosecution had been notified by police in the Southern Governorate about a circulating video showing over 30 persons gathering in a wedding party on a road without heeding precautionary measures to prevent the COVID-19 spread.
Two suspected participants were arrested and questioned over the offence. Public prosecution ordered they are kept in custody pending further investigations and requested police to hunt for other suspects to be questioned and sent to a criminal court, the official added.
If convicted, they could face up to three years in prison and a maximum fine of BD5,000.
Bahrain has recently stepped up efforts to curb COVID-19. On Saturday, the kingdom registered 1,316 infection cases, its highest daily rate since the outbreak of the virus earlier last year. A total of 149,791 virus cases and 541 deaths have been confirmed in Bahrain so far.