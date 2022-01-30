Cairo: A Bahraini court had sentenced a civil servant to seven years in prison after convicting him of seizing revenues from renewing fees on renewal of expatriates’ residency permits (iqamas), a local newspaper has reported.
The Major Criminal Court also ordered the employee to pay a fine of BD1,408 and a similar sum of money equal the amount of the embezzled funds, Akhbar Al Khaleej added.
The court convicted the defendant on charges of embezzlement and forgery of official data.
The court acquitted another civil servant in the same case. Public prosecution is studying reasons for his acquittal before appealing against it.
His lawyers argued that their client was on a 40-day holiday during the transactions conducted by the prime defendant in 2019 and listed in the case. They also said no witness had shown up to confirm the man’s involvement in the illegal dealings and that their client had no criminal record or committed a single traffic infringement.
Foreigners account for more half of Bahrain’s population of around 1.7 million people.