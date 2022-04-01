Cairo: A Bahraini court has ruled in favour of a woman’s request that her age be reduced by four years and registered as such in official documents, a local newspaper has reported.
The ruling was passed by the Major Administrative Court that has obligated government agencies to modify the age of the claimant, who is a Bahraini citizen, as born in 1960 instead of 1956 in official documents, according to Akhbar Al Khaleej newspaper.
The woman went to the tribunal after having earlier been awarded a verdict by the Minor Civilian Court ordering the change of age in her birth certificate to 1960. That court based her verdict on a recommendation from an ad-hoc committee that backed up the claimant’s request after hearing witnesses.
But the woman’s modified age was not registered in her ID card, she said.
The Major Court ordered the General Directorate of Nationality, Passports and Residency Affairs as well as Information and eGovernment Authority to comply with the ruling and register the modification in their official records.
It is not clear why the woman’s birth date was previously registered as 1956.