Cairo: A man, charged with growing cannabis on his house rooftop in Bahrain, has been put on trial and a ruling in the case is expected later this month, a local newspaper has reported.
The defendant in his 40s were arrested after police had put him under surveillance on suspicion of taking and dealing in drugs, Akhbar Al Khaleej said.
During a police raid on his house in the area of Al Muharraq, the suspect unleashed two fierce dogs to keep policemen at bay. It took police nearly 90 minutes to bring the animals under control and lock them up, the report said.
On searching the suspect, police found in his possession drugs. Pots of cannabis and a lighting system used for its cultivation were found in the house. He admitted to having taken drugs, but denied dealing in them.
He turned to cannabis cultivation for marijuana after seeing related YouTube footage and with the help of a Pakistani man.
Bahrain’s Major Criminal Court has set December 28 for issuing a ruling in the case.