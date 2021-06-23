Dubai: Bahrain’s Court of Appeal upheld a two-and-a-half-year prison sentence against a former minister for issuing dud cheques.
The court rejected the minister’s appeal and upheld two earlier rulings issued by lower courts after finding him guilty of issuing dud cheques with bad intentions.
In the first one, the court upheld a previous two-year prison sentence against the former minister for issuing a bounced cheque of 160,000 dinars ($427,000) to his friend.
In its second judgment, the court upheld a six -month jail term for issuing a bounced cheque of 18,300 dinars ($49,000) in favour of a commercial establishment.