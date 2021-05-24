Abu Dhabi: Four men from an Asian country have appeared before Bahrain’s criminal court charged with smuggling in marijuana-infused face masks, local media reported.
A parcel of the cannabis-infused masks was seized at customs and led to the recipients.
An investigation by the anti-narcotics department showed the first and second defendants had imported marijuana by shipment. They agreed with a third person to import the narcotics from an Asian country, while the third and fourth defendants planned to sell the contraband.
The defendants have reportedly confessed to the charges and traces of narcotics were found in their urine, according to court records.
The first, second and third defendants were charged with smuggling in marijuana for consuming and trading purposes and the fourth with aiding and abetting and consuming narcotics, prosecutors said.
Penalties for possessing, using, or trafficking in illegal drugs in Bahrain are severe, and convicted offenders can expect long jail sentences and heavy fines.
The hearing was adjourned to May 31 for the defence lawyers to make their case.