The defendant arranged with friend to do test for him after testing positive for hepatitis

Manama skyline. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Cairo: A Bahraini court has sentenced two expatriates to one year in prison each and ordered their deportation after serving the sentencing on charges of fraud to get a medical report, local media reported.

It all started when one of the defendants sought to transfer his kafala (sponsorship) to Bahrain’s labour regulator and went to a hospital for related medical tests only to find he has hepatitis.

In an attempt to circumvent a re-examination, the 37-year-old defendant sent his friend, who physically resembles him, to undergo a new blood test in his place. The friend, aged 29, did the test, using the first defendant’s ID card and the result was negative.

Consequently, the prime defendant went to the hospital to get a medical report with the negative result, but he was surprised when asked to do a third test because results were conflicting. But, he refused, citing a flimsy pretext and headed back home.

He asked the friend to do the new test for him. Complying, the friend went again to the hospital with the prime defendant’s ID card only to find police awaiting him.

During investigations, the prime defendant denied the fraud charges, claiming he had sent his friend just to get result of his test, but it was the hospital that asked the friend to do a blood test.

However, ensuing investigations belied his claims and proved he had arranged with his friend to use his ID card at the hospital.