Dubai - The Iranian-aligned Al Houthi militia has agreed to draw back from two Yemeni ports today while withdrawal from the main Hodeida port will occur later alongside a retreat by coalition-backed forces massed outside the city, UN and Yemeni sources said.
Al Houthi forces will withdraw 5km from the ports of Saleef, used for grain, and Ras Eisa, an oil terminal, as a first step agreed with the internationally-recognised government, three sources said.
The Al Houthi withdrawal from Hodeida port and the pull-back by coalition forces 1km away from the city’s “Kilo 7” eastern suburb would take place as a second step, they said.
An orderly troop withdrawal from Hodeida, now a focus of an almost four-year war, is key to UN-led efforts to avert a full-scale assault on the port and pave the way for political negotiations.
Hodeida is held by Al Houthis while other Yemeni forces backed by the Saudi-led coalition loyal to ousted President Abd Rabbo Mansour Hadi are positioned on the edges of the city.
Hadi’s top negotiator, Foreign Minister Khalid Al Yamani, said the initial Al Houthi redeployment must be verified before further progress can be made and humanitarian corridors reopened.