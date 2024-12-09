As world leaders convened at COP29 last week, the devastating health impacts of rising temperatures and polluted air are evident across the globe. While the climate crisis is often linked to the spread of infectious diseases like malaria, it’s also fuelling unexpected threats like lung cancer.

Although smoking remains the leading cause of lung cancer, air pollution is a significant contributor, causing approximately seven million deaths worldwide annually due to respiratory and cardiovascular conditions. The climate crisis, through rising temperatures and increased wildfires, is worsening air pollution and releasing harmful toxins that heighten the risk of diseases like lung cancer.

Global agreements to mitigate rising temperatures and improve air quality are progressing slowly, but we cannot afford to wait.

In the Middle East and Africa (MEA), the stakes are immense: 9 out of 10 people diagnosed with lung cancer do not survive. To address the devastating impact already unfolding, we need action now, starting with investing in and implementing known solutions for prevention and early detection of lung cancer.

To address the devastating impact already unfolding, we need action now, starting with investing in and implementing known solutions for prevention and early detection of lung cancer. - Prof. Humaid O. Al Shamsi | Steering Committee Member of the Lung Ambition Alliance, Middle East and Africa and President of the Emirates Oncology Society

Early lung cancer symptoms are often overlooked, leading to most cases being diagnosed only when it is too late. Once cancerous tumours advance, the chances of survival drop significantly, with many patients struggling to breathe, coughing up blood, and experiencing extreme pain.

Yet, we have the tools to fight back: low-dose CT (LDCT) scans can detect lung cancer early, giving patients a real shot at survival. A National Lung Screening Trial led by UCLA showed that participants who had the CT scan had a 20 per cent lower chance of dying from lung cancer. New technology such as AI-enabled chest X-ray reporting is also showing promising evidence in identifying at-risk patients, reducing reporting backlogs, and enabling earlier interventions.

Despite these advancements, many patients across the MEA lack access to the lifesaving scans they need. Early screening programmes might be viewed as a costly investment, but the real expense lies in a workforce debilitated by preventable, late-stage disease.

Lost productivity, shortages of skilled labour, and rising dependency on the healthcare system create an economic burden for both individual families and entire economies. The economic burden of cancer is particularly high across the MEA. A study looking at future trends and economic impact of lung cancer in Saudi Arabia estimated that costs could reach up to $2.49 billion (Dh9.14 billion) by 2030, with $520 million attributed to care management and $1.97 billion attributed to lost productivity.

Prioritising early detection not only saves lives but also safeguards the region’s economic future by ensuring a resilient and productive workforce.

However, early detection through LDCTs and national screening programmes must be complemented by transformational behaviour change. Social norms surrounding smoking, especially among men, contribute to the high lung cancer rates. Other forms of tobacco use, such as shisha and hookah, pose similar risks. Fear and social stigma around lung cancer screenings also deter many from seeking early detection. Addressing these challenges requires behaviour change initiatives and public awareness campaigns with the help of trusted community leaders who can challenge social norms, dispel myths, and normalise screening.

Despite challenges, progress is being made in the region. Recognising the critical role of early detection in reducing lung cancer mortality, the Department of Health (DoH) in Abu Dhabi launched a lung screening service in 2017. This service, utilising low-dose CT scans, targets high-risk individuals aged 55-75. The UAE has further demonstrated its commitment to early detection by incorporating lung cancer screening service specifications into its national health policy in February 2024, ensuring that it is targeted into the broader healthcare strategy. In Kenya, the use of AI in imaging is improving the ability of healthcare practitioners to diagnose cases early, even in resource-constrained settings. Through the integration of computer-aided detection software into the national strategic plan for tuberculosis (TB), the country hopes to improve outcomes for lung diseases such as TB and lung cancer, reduce radiology reporting times, and increase screening reach.

In Egypt, under the 100 million Healthy Lives campaign, health authorities are also aiming to lower cancer mortality and its related financial burden through the Presidential Initiative for Cancer Early Detection (PICE). This initiative is targeting up to four million citizens, focusing on integrated care from initial testing to treatment planning for positive cases, and aims to screen one million patients for lung cancer.

Yet, while some countries are taking measures to develop and enhance prevention plans, lung cancer is not always included or recognised as a national priority. To help drive this change, we have launched a policy brief outlining the critical steps needed to tackle lung cancer at the country level and across the region.

Fatality rates are alarmingly high across the MEA region, typically around 90 per cent, which is unacceptable. As the climate crisis worsens, fuelling air pollution and respiratory diseases, the need for early lung cancer detection becomes even more urgent. Policymakers across the MEA must act to integrate screening into national initiatives, prioritise screening for high-risk populations, and invest in training, technology and public awareness.

However, policymakers are not alone in transforming cancer care; everyone has a role to play. The private sector, medical societies, academia and civil society must collaborate with authorities to support research, awareness campaigns, and the development of national protocols and community outreach. Academia must continue to gather region-specific insights and develop tailored screening programmes, while civil society champions patient voices and advocates for community-focused policies.

Together, despite global challenges and environmental emergencies, we can control lung cancer, but only if we act intentionally to tackle the problem in the air we breathe.