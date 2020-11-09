1 of 8
90% EFFECTIVE, BASED ON INITIAL DATA: News erupted about the initial reading of Phase-3 trial data of the candidate COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer Inc. Oon Monday (November 9, 2020) the New York-based pharmaceutical giant announced that its experimental vaccine was more than 90 per cent effective in preventing COVID based, from initial data. It is seen as the first major victory in the fight against a coronavirus pandemic. The news provides hope that other vaccines in development against the novel coronavirus may also prove effective. Pfizer earlier announced its price for the vaccine at $19.50 based on an advanced US government contract, contingent on the vaccine proving effective in clinical trials.
INTERIM ANALYSIS: Pfizer said the interim analysis was conducted after 94 participants in the trial developed COVID-19, examining how many of them received the vaccine versus a placebo.
BREAKDOWN NOT AVAILABLE YET: Pfizer did not break down exactly how many of those who fell ill received the vaccine. Still, over 90% effectiveness implies that no more than 8 of the 94 people who caught COVID-19 had been given the vaccine, which was administered in two shots about three weeks apart.
'NO SERIOUS SAFETY CONCERNS': Pfizer and German partner BioNTech SE are the first drugmakers to show successful data from a large-scale clinical trial of a coronavirus vaccine. The companies said they have so far found no serious safety concerns and expect to seek US emergency use authorization later this month.
WHAT HAPPENS NEXT? Pfizer expects to seek broad US emergency use authorization (EUA) of the vaccine for people aged 16 to 85. To do so, it will need to have collected two months of safety data on around half of the study's roughly 44,000 participants. That data is expected in late November. If authorised, the number of vaccine doses will initially be limited. How long the vaccine will provide protection is yet unknown.
ABOVE EXPECTATIONS: The efficacy rate is well above the 50% effectiveness required by the US Food and Drug Administration for a coronavirus vaccine. To confirm its efficacy rate, Pfizer said it will continue the trial until there are 164 COVID-19 cases among participants. Given the recent spike in US infection rates, that number could be reached by early December, Gruber said. The data have yet to be peer-reviewed or published in a medical journal. Pfizer said it would do so once it has results from the entire trial.
HUGE CONTRACT: Pfizer stocks jumped over 40% on Tuesday following the announcement. Pfizer and BioNTech have a $1.95 billion contract with the US government to deliver 100 million vaccine doses beginning this year. They have also reached supply agreements with the European Union, the UK, Canada and Japan. To save time, the companies began manufacturing the vaccine before they knew whether it would be effective. They now expect to produce up to 50 million doses or enough vaccine to protect 25 million people this year. The company said it expects to produce up to 1.3 billion doses of the vaccine in 2021.
HARD SELL: It would be a hard sell for everyone to get a vaccine. Scientists have accumulated a whole body of knowledge since Edward Jenner invented the smallpox vaccine in 1796. But social media and chat groups are rife with disinformation, fear-mongering and vaccine misconceptions that have themselves become viral. A woman draws from a vaccine vial.
