London: Nadhim Zahawi, Britain’s new finance minister was born in Baghdad to Kurdish parents and came to the UK as a boy, after his family fled Saddam Hussein’s Iraqi regime in the 1970s. Unable to speak English when he arrived, Zahawi has spoken about how he was bullied at school.
He trained as a chemical engineer at University College London, going on to work in the oil industry. A self-made millionaire who co-founded the polling firm YouGov, he entered Parliament in 2010, where he has represented Stratford-on-Avon ever since. He backed Brexit in 2016.
Zahawi has been a staunch defender of Johnson throughout the partygate scandal, regularly appearing on broadcast media in the months since the initial Downing Street party revelations. He and his wife also reportedly own five residences worth 17 million pounds.
Little is known publicly known about Zahawi’s economic views, tough he has in the past advocated for tax cuts. He now takes the reins of an increasingly fragile economy.
Here are five facts about Zahawi, appointed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday following the resignation of Rishi Sunak.
- Zahawi, 55, was born in Iraq and moved to Britain in the mid-1970s when his Kurdish family fled the rule of Saddam Hussein.
- A long-standing member of the Conservative Party, Zahawi worked in the 1990s as an aide for novelist and politician Jeffrey Archer, who was jailed for perjury in 2001.
- In 2000 he co-founded the polling company YouGov and was its chief executive until 2010, turning the company into one of Britain’s top market research companies.
- Zahawi ran in the 2010 general election as the Conservative Party candidate for Stratford-upon-Avon and won.
His success in business prompted then prime minister David Cameron to appoint Zahawi to the policy unit in Downing Street.
- After working in junior ministerial roles in the education and business departments, he was appointed minister in charge of the COVID-19 vaccine rollouts in 2020. In 2021, Boris Johnson appointed him to the cabinet as education secretary.