The yet-to-be-named elephant calf, conceived through artificial insemination, was born at Vienna's Schönbrunn Zoo. Image Credit: Screengrab / Reuters

She is latest addition to the elephant family at a zoo in Vienna, and is less than a week old. But she has yet to be named.

The calf, conceived through artificial insemination, was born at Schönbrunn Zoo in the Austrian capital.

The father is an elephant at South Africa's Phinda Game Reserve.

Now, the Schönbrunn zoo managers are letting the public name the elephant calf. The name will be decided by public poll.

Among the options being considered: "Dunia", meaning "world" in Swahili; "Kibali", a river in the Democratic Republic of the Congo; and "Phinda", the name of the reserve where her father resides.

Zoo managers said the calf, who weighed 90 kg at birth, is doing well.