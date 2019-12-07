New Delhi: An video of a little girl has gone viral on social media in which the child is reacting to her mother's voice after her hearing aids are turned on.
Her father, Paul Addison, shared the video on his Twitter feed with the caption: "When our daughter's new hearing aids are turned on in the morning."
In the video, the mother asks the little toddler to say hello to which she smiles and replies with a series of happy squeals.
The video has been viewed over 676.2K times since being shared online. It seems to have struck a chord with viewers, with some calling it "adorable" and others dropping comments like "Love does not need sound".
A Twitter user posted, "That is the most wonderful thing I've seen in a long time!...Absolutely adorable."
"What a gorgeous video! Thank you for sharing your joy," added another.
A post read, "Lovely to see her responses and her lovely vocalisations. Gorgeous girl."
Another user remarked, "When we're surrounded by bad things happening in the world it's nice to be reminded of the joy that can also be brought by human beings. Amazing video."