Putin gets permission to use force

Russia’s upper house of parliament has given President Vladimir Putin permission to use military force outside the country.

That could presage a broader attack on Ukraine after the US said an invasion was already underway there.

The White House on Tuesday began referring to Russian troop deployments in eastern Ukraine as an “invasion” after initially hesitating to use the term — a red line that President Joe Biden has said would result in the US levying severe sanctions against Moscow.

“We think this is, yes, the beginning of an invasion, Russia’s latest invasion into Ukraine,’’ said Jon Finer, principal deputy national security adviser. “An invasion is an invasion and that is what is underway.’’

The White House decided to begin referring to Russia’s actions as an “invasion’’ because of the situation on the ground, according to a U.S. official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.

UK unveils sanctions

Britain on Tuesday slapped sanctions on five Russian banks and three billionaires, in what Prime Minister Boris Johnson called “the first barrage” of measures in response to the Kremlin’s actions in Ukraine.

Addressing the UK parliament hours after Russia ordered troops into two Moscow-backed Ukrainian rebel regions, Johnson described it as “a renewed invasion” of its western neighbour and “pretext for a full-scale offensive”.

“The UK and our allies will begin to impose the sanctions on Russia that we have already prepared... to sanction Russian individuals and entities of strategic importance to the Kremlin,” he told MPs.

The British leader said further sanctions were “at readiness to be deployed” if the Kremlin showed further aggression in what he predicted would be “a protracted crisis”.

The five banks targeted — Rossiya, IS Bank, General Bank, Promsvyazbank and the Black Sea Bank — and three people sanctioned will see any UK assets frozen

The individuals concerned — Gennady Timchenko, Boris Rotenberg and Igor Rotenberg — will be banned from travelling to Britain and all UK individuals and entities will be banned from dealing with them and the banks.

“We cannot tell what will happen in the days ahead,” Johnson added in the House of Commons, amid cross-party condemnation of Moscow’s actions.

“But... we should steel ourselves for a protracted crisis.”

Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline halted

Germany has taken steps to halt the process of certifying the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday, as the West started taking punitive measures against Moscow over the Ukraine crisis.

Scholz told reporters in Berlin that his government was taking the measure in response to Moscow’s actions in Ukraine.

The decision is a significant move for the German government, which had long resisted pulling the plug on the project despite pressure from the United States and some European countries to do so. Washington has for years argued that building another pipeline bringing natural gas from Russia to Germany increases Europe’s reliance on Russian energy supplies.

Scholz said that the government had decided to “reassess’’ the certification of the pipeline, which hasn’t begun operating yet, in light of the latest developments.

“That will certainly take time, if I may say so,’’ he said.

Germany meets about a quarter of its energy needs with natural gas, a share that will increase in the coming years as the country switches off its last three nuclear power plants and phases out the use of coal. About half of the natural gas used in Germany comes from Russia.

UN relocates non-essential staff, families in Ukraine

Geneva: The United Nations said Tuesday it was relocating some of its non-essential staff and their family members in Ukraine, amid growing fears of an all-out Russian invasion.

"We are committed to stay and to continue delivering in Ukraine, especially in eastern Ukraine," UN spokeswoman Alessandra Vellucci told reporters in Geneva.

"We continue to be fully operational."

She acknowledged though that "as a result of the evolving situation on the ground, we have allowed for temporary relocation of some non-essential staff and some dependents."

Syria supports Putin's recognition of Ukraine breakaway regions

Syria supports the decision of its ally Russia to recognise two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, Syrian state TV quoted the Syrian foreign minister as saying on Tuesday.

"Syria supports President Vladimir Putin's decision to recognise the republics of Luhansk and Donetsk," the state TV quoted Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad as saying during an event in Moscow.

"What the West is doing against Russia is similar to what it did against Syria during the terrorist war," said Mekdad.

Syria has been a staunch ally of Moscow since Russia launched a military campaign in Syria in 2015 that helped to turn the tide in a civil war in favour of President Bashar al-Assad.

EU may ban trade in Russian state bonds and sanction hundreds of people

Brussels: The European Union is discussing banning trade in Russian state bonds and sanctioning hundreds of people, an EU official said on Tuesday, after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine.

Separately, a senior EU diplomat told Reuters EU ambassadors were "unanimously in favour" of sanctions on Russia. The envoys will meet again later today to consider the details and political endorsement, the diplomat said.

Russia preparing ‘further military aggression'

KYIV: Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky warned on Tuesday that Russia’s recognition of his country’s two breakaway regions was a precursor for a further military assault.

“We believe that with this decision, Russia is creating the legal basis for further military aggression against Ukraine, thus violating all possible international obligations,” Zelensky said.

This handout picture taken and released on February 22, 2022 by Ukrainian Presidential press-service shows the President Volodymyr Zelensky looking on during his TV speech in Kyiv.

Zelenskiy said at a briefing on Tuesday Ukraine may break off diplomatic relations with Russia.

Speaking alongside his Estonian counterpart, Zelenskiy said he was weighing a request from his foreign ministry to break off ties. He also urged Ukraine’s allies not to wait for a further escalation to impose sanctions, which should include shutting down the Russian-led Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.