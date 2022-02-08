London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, fighting for his political survival, reshuffled some ministers in his administration on Tuesday in an effort to appease his lawmakers angered by a series of scandals.

Johnson had pledged to reset his premiership to turn the tide on his gravest crisis yet, which is fueled by the fall-out from a number of boozy parties in his Downing Street office and residence during strict COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.

The changes did not include any of the senior cabinet positions.

After appointing new hires to his team in Number 10, Johnson then reshuffled his “whips” operation - the team of lawmakers who enforce discipline in the governing Conservative Party to make sure lawmakers back government policy.

Mark Spencer, who was the chief whip, was replaced by lawmaker Chris Heaton-Harris, a close ally of Johnson who has been working shore up support among lawmakers during months of reports about lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street.

Spencer becomes the leader of parliament’s lower chamber, the House of Commons, taking over from Jacob Rees-Mogg, who was appointed minister for Brexit opportunities and government efficiency.

Earlier, Johnson’s spokesman said the prime minister had again told his cabinet of top ministers to get on with the job of delivering policies to improve people’s lives.

“The PM opened cabinet by setting out the changes that have been delivered over the last week and the need to further deliver on the people’s priorities,” the spokesman said.

Johnson promised his lawmakers last week that he would shake up operations in his Number 10 office. Four of his closest aides resigned on Thursday.

Lawmaker Andrew Griffith was appointed head of Johnson’s policy department and cabinet office minister Stephen Barclay has become his new chief of staff. Over the weekend, he appointed a former colleague, Guto Harri, as his new director of communications.

Several Conservative lawmakers as well as the leaders of the three main opposition parties have demanded that Johnson resign.

The oppposition accuses him of habitual lying and misleading parliament - charges he has brushed aside.

Meanwhile, Johnson refused to retract his false claim that a political opponent helped a sex abuser evade justice, as the opposition accused the prime minister of deploying dangerous Trump-style politics.

Keir Starmer, the leader of the opposition Labour Party, was harassed outside Parliament on Monday by protesters against coronavirus restrictions, who could be heard yelling accusations of “protecting pedophiles” — echoing a slur made by Johnson last week.

Johnson accused Starmer in the House of Commons of failing to prosecute Jimmy Savile for sexual abuse when Starmer was the UK’s director of public prosecutions between 2008 and 2013. Savile was a long-time presenter of youth television shows who was exposed after his death in 2011 as a sexual predator who had abused hundreds of children.

A 2013 report found that Starmer hadn’t been involved in decisions about whether Savile should be prosecuted.

Labour lawmaker Rosena Allin-Khan said Johnson was prepared to “smear any person or group who stands in his way and benefit only himself.’’

“This is straight out of the Trumpian playbook,’’ she said.

Johnson called the harassment of Starmer “absolutely disgraceful,” but didn’t accept any responsibility.

The prime minister’s spokesman, Max Blain, said Johnson had clarified that he meant Starmer, as head of the prosecution service, was responsible for what went on in the organization.

“He was not suggesting Keir Starmer was individually responsible for the Savile decision,” Blain said.