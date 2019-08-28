London: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government is preparing to ask Queen Elizabeth II to prorogue or suspend Parliament until mid-October, the BBC reported, a move that would significantly hamper lawmakers’ efforts to block a no-deal Brexit. The pound slumped.
Under the plan, all business would be suspended until a Queen’s speech on October 14 kicks off a new session of Parliament. Downing Street called it business as usual for a new government, with the “useful political side effect” of denying time to MPs trying to stop Britain from leaving the European Union without a deal on October 31.
British opposition lawmakers reacted with fury to the reports.
The timing means that lawmakers would be unlikely to have enough time to pass laws blocking the UK’s exit from the European Union without a negotiated deal. Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: “So it seems that Boris Johnson may actually be about to shut down Parliament to force through a no deal Brexit. Unless MPs come together to stop him next week, today will go down in history as a dark one indeed for UK democracy.”