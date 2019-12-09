Redena and her sister were on a bus home from school when they were attacked

Redena Al Hadi Image Credit: Twitter

Black and blue misery shadow the photos of Redena Al Hadi, who is 14 years old. Redena was travelling with her 13-year-old sister, Wida, on a bus in Sheffield on December 4. They were trying to get home after a day at a Sheffield school. It was 4.30 in the afternoon. It was all just routine - until they were attacked.

Caught on camera, the incident shows a middle-aged woman shoving the young girl, pushing her onto the ride of the road and then using her hijab to choke her.

The two minors were travelling with another friend, they told UK media later, when they were confronted by a 44-year-old man hurling obscenities. When a bystander tried to step in, she was reportedly punched. Afraid at the volatility of the situation, the girls tried to get off the bus; unfortunately, they followed. The woman continued to beat Redena, at one point sitting on top of her and pummeling her with fists .

The video then shows the partner – hereto abusive – stepping in to hold the woman back. Bystanders in the meantime are brushed aside by both attackers.

Police officers then arrive and arrest both aggravators on suspicion of racially aggravated assault and public order offences. However, they were later let off with but a caution, reported media, sparking public anger.

At the time, a South Yorkshire Police spokesman was quoted by MailOnline as saying: “Our inquiry into reports of racial abuse in the Ecclesall Road area of Sheffield on Wednesday 4 December is continuing.

"The investigation is also currently undergoing a full review. This will include revisiting and speaking to witnesses.

"'Officers remain in contact with the victim and her family and are keeping them updated.

"A 40-year-old woman, arrested at the scene, has been given a caution for assault, while a 44-year-old man remains on police bail as enquiries continue."

Police also said the victims of the assault are doing well. Redena, however, was quoted as saying by the Mirror that she is scared – too scared now to even venture out of her home. “'It makes me feel sick and scared,' Redena told the Mirror following her appalling attack. 'I don't want to go to school. How can an adult attack a child for wearing a hijab? I was a young girl trying to go home. It makes me feel so targetted. That is who I am.