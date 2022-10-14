Earlier in the day, Steven Swinford, Political Editor of The Times, said on Twitter: “I’m told that Kwasi Kwarteng is being sacked as Chancellor as Liz Truss prepares to reverse the mini-Budget.”

“Not clear who will be replacing him.” The Treasury did not comment on the report.

Downing Street confirmed that Truss, in power for only 37 days, would hold a press conference later on Friday. Minutes earlier Kwarteng landed back in London after he left IMF meetings in Washington early to work on their economic plan.

British government bonds rallied further, adding to their partial recovery since Truss’s government started looking for ways to balance the books after her unfunded tax cuts crushed the value of British assets and drew international censure.

Kwarteng had announced a new fiscal policy on September 23, delivering Truss’s vision for vast tax cuts and deregulation to try to shock the economy out of years of stagnant growth.

But the response from markets was so ferocious that the Bank of England had to intervene to prevent pension funds from being caught up in the chaos, as borrowing and mortgage costs surged.

Truss and Kwarteng have been under mounting pressure to reverse course since, as polls showed support for their Conservative Party had collapsed, prompting colleagues to openly discuss whether they should be replaced.

Having triggered a market rout, Truss now runs the risk of bringing the government down if she cannot find a package of public spending cuts and tax rises that can appease investors and get through any parliamentary vote in the House of Commons.

The opposition Labour party’s Chris Bryant, who chairs parliament’s Committee on Standards and Privileges, wrote on Twitter: “If you can’t get your budget through parliament you can’t govern. This isn’t about u-turns, it’s about proper governance.” Truss’s search for savings will be made harder by the fact government departments have spent a decade cutting their budgets, while discipline in the governing party has frayed following six years of fractious post-Brexit political drama.