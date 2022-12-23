Paris: Two people were killed and four injured in a shooting in central Paris on Friday, police and prosecutors said, adding that the shooter, in his 60s, had been arrested.
The motives of the gunman remain unclear, with two of the four injured left in a serious condition, the French officials said.
Paris police earlier said they were dealing with an incident on the Rue d'Enghien and urged the public to stay away from the area.
BFM TV said the gunman had been arrested.
One witness told French news agency AFP that seven or eight shots had been fired, sewing mayhem in the street.
A shopkeeper in the area told AFP she had heard seven or eight shots in rue d'Enghien in the 10th arrondissement, saying "it was total panic. We locked ourselves inside."