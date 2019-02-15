Earlier this week, however, the trial of a dozen Catalan separatists got underway in a Madrid courthouse, with the defendants charged with rebellion and sedition for organising a referendum in the restive northeastern region on separation from Spain in October 2017. That vote had been declared illegal, Madrid took over control of Catalonia and called new regional elections while also pursuing legal charges against the organisers of the plebiscite. Since then, however, feelings have been running high, and the trial has brought the Madrid government’s actions under sharp scrutiny from the European Union.