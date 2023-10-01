At least 11 people were killed Sunday in a blaze at a nightclub in the southeastern Spanish city of Murcia, a toll that could still rise as rescue workers sift through the debris.
Forensic and judicial police experts "have been deployed to the Murcia nightclub where the fire broke out this morning to investigate the cause. So far there are 11 deaths," the national police service said on X, formerly known as Twitter. The town hall also confirmed the new toll, warning it is also provisional.
Outside the club, young people hugged, looking shocked as they waited for information about those missing.
"I've got five family members inside, I don't know where they are. And two friends," said a man, who did not give his name.
Ballesta declared three days of mourning for those who had died. Flags were lowered to half mast outside Murcia's City Hall.
Footage released by Murcia's fire service showed firefighters working to control flames inside the nightclub. The fire had destroyed part of the roof, the footage showed.
"We are devastated," Ballesta said on Spanish TV channel 24h, adding rescuers were still searching for several people reported missing.
Ballesta told 24h the fire started at around 6 a.m and had now been brought under control.
He said emergency services were working to establish the cause of the blaze.
Four people have been treated in hospital for smoke inhalation.