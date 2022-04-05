Budapest: Several people died in a train crash in Hungary on Tuesday after a van drove onto the rails at a crossing causing the train to derail, Hungarian police said.
"Several were injured in the accident and several died at the scene," the police said in a statement, without providing further details.
The accident happened near Mindszent, 140 kilometres (86 miles) southeast of Budapest just before 07:00 am (0500 GMT).
According to a statement by the Hungarian state railway MAV, the van entered the level-crossing despite the stop sign showing.
"There were 22 passengers on the train, two were seriously injured, eight suffered minor injuries, several of the van's passengers were killed," said the statement.
A local news-site reported that seven people were killed in the accident.