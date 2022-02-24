Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Thursday a military operation in Ukraine to defend separatists in the east of the country. World leaders and the Ukrainian government have decried the 'invasion' by Russia. Here are the latest updates.

08:28AM



Ukraine foreign minister: Russia 'launched a full-scale invasion'.

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday said the "world will hold Russia accountable" over its attack against Ukraine that he warned will cause "catastrophic loss of life."

In a statement issued shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of military operations in Ukraine, Biden said he would address the US public Thursday to outline the "consequences" for Russia, calling the attack "unprovoked and unjustified."

A map locating the separatist region in southeast Ukraine near the Sea of Azov. Image Credit: Washington Post

08:15AM



Explosions were heard before dawn Thursday in Ukraine's capital Kyiv and the eastern port city of Mariupol, shortly after Russia's President Vladimir Putin announced an operation to "demilitarise" the country.

AFP correspondents in both cities heard powerful blasts and in Mariupol, close to the frontline and the Russian border, residents reported hearing artillery in the city's eastern suburbs.

Explosions also rang out in Kharkiv, a large city 35 kilometres (20 miles) south of the Russian border.

Four loud blasts rang out in Kramatorsk, a frontline city that serves as the Ukrainian government's effective capital for the eastern war zone, and more were heard in the eastern port city of Mariupol, AFP reporters said.

A Ukrainian serviceman walks to his position at the line of separation between Ukraine-held territory and rebel-held territory near Svitlodarsk, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. Image Credit: AP

07:30AM



Airspace over all of Ukraine has been shut down to civilian air traffic, according to a notice posted to air crews early Thursday.

A commercial flight tracking website shows that an Israeli El Al Boeing 787 from Tel Aviv to Toronto turned abruptly out of Ukrainian airspace before detouring over Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland.

The only other aircraft tracked over Ukraine is a U.S. RQ-4B Global Hawk unmanned surveillance plane that began flying westward out of Ukraine after Russia put in place flight restrictions over Ukrainian territory

07:10AM



Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Thursday a military operation in Ukraine to defend separatists in the east of the country.

"I have made the decision of a military operation," he said in a surprise statement on television shortly before 6am.

Putin also called on Ukraine military to 'lay down its arms'. He also vowed retaliation against those who interfere with Russian Ukraine operation.

The Kremlin said rebels in eastern Ukraine asked Russia for military assistance Wednesday to help fend off Ukrainian "aggression", an announcement that immediately fueled fears that Moscow was offering up a pretext for war, just as the West had warned.

General view of Kyiv after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, February 24, 2022. Image Credit: Reuters

A short time later, the Ukrainian president rejected Moscow's claims that his country poses a threat to Russia and said a Russian invasion would cost tens of thousands of lives.

"The people of Ukraine and the government of Ukraine want peace,'' President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an emotional overnight address, speaking in Russian in a direct appeal to Russian citizens. "But if we come under attack, if we face an attempt to take away our country, our freedom, our lives and lives of our children, we will defend ourselves. When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs.''

Zelenskyy said he asked to arrange a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin late Wednesday, but the Kremlin did not respond.

In an apparent reference to Putin's move to authorize the deployment of the Russian military to "maintain peace'' in eastern Ukraine, Zelensky warned that "this step could mark the start of a big war on the European continent.''