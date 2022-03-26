Turkish President Erdogan talks with Zelenskyy even as Russia's attack is raging, now in its 31st day, showing no signs of abating. Follow the latest developments from the war zone:

07:01PM



Three explosions heard near Lviv - city council official

Lviv: Three explosions were heard near Ukraine's western city of Lviv on Saturday, an official from the Lviv city council said.

"There have been three powerful explosions near Lviv...Everyone should keep calm and stay indoors," Igor Zinkevych said in a post on Facebook.

Reuters witnesses saw heavy black smoke rising from the north-east side of the city. The cause could not be immediately verified.

05:35PM



Kyiv mayor cancels Sunday curfew

The mayor of Ukraine's capital Kyiv on Saturday cancelled a curfew he had announced just hours earlier for the next day without providing further explanation.

"New information from the military command: the Kyiv curfew will not enter into force tomorrow," mayor Vitali Klitschko announced on Telegram.

03:10PM



Biden meets Ukrainian ministers in Warsaw

Warsaw: US President Joe Biden on Saturday met with Ukraine's foreign and defence ministers at the Marriott Hotel in central Warsaw in his first talks with top Kyiv officials since Russia's attack began.

During the meeting, Biden was seated at a long white table alongside US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin facing Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov, a White House pool report said.

11:59AM



Ukraine's capital announces new 35-hour curfew

Lviv: Authorities in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, have announced a new 35-hour curfew in the city.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said the curfew will run from 8pm local time on Saturday to 7am on Monday, with local residents allowed to leave their homes only to get to a bomb shelter.

Klitschko said that shops, pharmacies, gas stations and public transport will not be operating during the curfew.

11:32AM



Turkish President Erdogan talks with Zelensky

Istanbul: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke to Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky by telephone, discussing the situation in Ukraine and negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv, Erdogan's office said late Friday.

Erdogan told his counterpart that he had raised Turkey's support for Ukrainian territorial integrity at a recent NATO summit, where he had relayed the diplomatic efforts made by Turkey in one-one-one meetings with other leaders, according to a statement from the Turkish presidency.