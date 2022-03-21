Russia-Ukraine conflict continues for the 26th day on Monday. Follow the latest updates:

07:15AM



Biden to travel to Poland to discuss Ukraine crisis: White House

US President Joe Biden will travel to Poland on Friday to meet with President Andrzej Duda for discussions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the White House said.

"The President will discuss how the United States, alongside our Allies and partners, is responding to the humanitarian and human rights crisis that Russia's unjustified and unprovoked war on Ukraine has created," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

The statement added that Biden's trip will come after a visit to Belgium to meet with leaders from NATO, the G7 and the European Union.

"The trip will be focused on continuing to rally the world in support of the Ukrainian people and against President Putin's invasion of Ukraine," Psaki said of Biden's trip to Europe.

"But there are no plans to travel into Ukraine," she added.

06:37AM



Ukraine rejects Putin's ultimatum to surrender Mariupol

Ukraine on Monday rejected an ultimatum to surrender the besieged city of Mariupol, its deputy prime minister told local media, demanding Moscow instead allow hundreds of thousands of terrified residents safe passage out.

"We can't talk about surrendering weapons," Iryna Vereshchuk told Ukrainska Pravda hours before a Russian deadline.

"We have already informed the Russian side about it," she said, demanding Moscow instead open humanitarian corridors to allow an estimated 350,000 people still trapped in the city to leave.

Russia's Ministry of Defence had earlier said Ukraine had until 5am on March 21 to respond to Russian proposals, warning that more than a "court martial" awaits those who do not surrender.