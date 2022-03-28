Russia's attack on Ukraine enters on its 33rd day on Monday, showing no signs of abating. Follow the latest developments from the war zone:

09:39AM



British intelligence says Russian forces' Ukraine disposition unchanged

The disposition of Russian forces in Ukraine during the last 24 hours has seen no significant change, British military intelligence said on Monday.

However, Russia has gained more ground in the south, in the vicinity of Mariupol, as it fights to capture the port, the defence ministry added.

08:30AM



Mayor of Chernobyl workers' town says Russian forces have left

Russian forces have left the Ukrainian town of Slavutych, home to workers at the defunct nuclear plant of Chernobyl, after completing their task of surveying it, the mayor said early on Monday.

On Saturday, the Kyiv regional governor said Russian forces had taken control of the town just outside the safety exclusion zone around Chernobyl, the site of the world's worst nuclear disaster in 1986, where Ukrainian staff still manage the plant.

"They completed the work they had set out to do," Yuri Fomichev, the mayor of the northern town, said in an online video post. "They surveyed the town, today they finished doing it and left the town. There aren't any in the town right now." Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

A man stands in front of a house which attacked by Russian forces in the village of Bachtanka near Mykolaiv, a key city on the road to Odessa. Image Credit: AFP

KEY DEVELOPMENTS FROM YESTERDAY

Ukraine pleads for help, says Russia wants to split nation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused the West of cowardice Sunday while another top official said Russia was trying to split the nation in two, like North and South Korea. Zelenskyy made an exasperated plea for fighter jets and tanks to help defend his country from Russia's attacking troops.

Russia now says its main focus is on taking control of the eastern Donbas region, an apparent pullback from its earlier, more expansive goals, but one which is raising fears of a divided Ukraine.

Speaking after US President Joe Biden said in a lacerating speech that Russian President Vladimir Putin could not stay in power - words the White House immediately sought to downplay - Zelensky lashed out at the West's "ping-pong about who and how should hand over jets" and other weapons while Russian missile attacks kill and trap civilians.

Ukrainians brace for attack on Odesa

The Black Sea port of Odesa is mining its beaches and rushing to defend its cultural heritage from a feared Mariupol-style fate in the face of growing alarm that the strategic city might be next as Russia attempts to strip Ukraine of its coastline.

The multi-cultural jewel, dear to Ukrainian hearts and even Russian ones, would be a hugely strategic win for Russia. It is the country's largest port, crucial to grain and other exports, and headquarters for the Ukrainian navy. Bombardment from the sea last weekend further raised worries that the city is in Russia's sights.

Ukraine insists on territorial integrity as talks loom

With peace talks between Russia and Ukraine set to take place in Turkey this week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky insisted on the territorial integrity of his country after earlier suggesting he was ready for a compromise.

Zelensky said in his video address to the Ukrainian people late on Sunday that in talks due to take place in Istanbul his government would prioritise the "territorial integrity" of Ukraine.

But in comments made to Russian journalists earlier in the day Zelensky adopted a different tone, saying Ukraine was willing to assume neutral status and compromise over the status of the eastern Donbas region as part of a peace deal.

In the video call that the Kremlin pre-emptively warned Russian media not to report, Zelensky said any agreement must be guaranteed by third parties and put to a referendum.

"Security guarantees and neutrality, non-nuclear status of our state. We are ready to go for it," he added, speaking in Russian.

Even with talks looming, Ukraine's head of military intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, said Russian President Vladimir Putin was aiming to seize the eastern part of Ukraine.

"In fact, it is an attempt to create North and South Korea in Ukraine," he said, referring to the division of Korea after World War Two. Zelensky has urged the West to give Ukraine tanks, planes and missiles to help fend off Russian forces.

Biden: I'm not seeking regime change

US President Joe Biden said he isn't seeking regime change in Russia after capping the keynote speech of his European trip by saying Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power."

The unscripted comment prompted concern by French President Emmanuel Macron, the UK and Republican lawmakers, all of whom warned against further escalating tension with Russia over the war in Ukraine.

Back in Washington on Sunday, a reporter asked Biden after a church visit whether the US president wanted Putin removed and was calling for regime change. "No," said Biden.

Scholz says NATO doesn't want regime change

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said NATO allies aren't pursuing regime change in Russia. Asked whether President Joe Biden's comment that Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power" was a mistake, Scholz replied: "As far as I'm concerned, he said what he said."

That's not the goal of NATO, and also not of the US president," Scholz said in an interview with German broadcaster ARD on Sunday. We both agree that regime change cannot be the goal of our policies."

Ukraine says Mariupol evacuations continue

More than 1,000 people left the Russian-besieged port city of Mariupol and the town of Rubizhne in the eastern region of Luhansk on Sunday via so-called humanitarian corridors, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in a video statement. Ukrainian authorities expect to continue evacuations from devastated Mariupol on Monday and to start a corridors in the northeastern Sumy region.

Ukraine seeks Russia troop withdrawal to pre-war posts

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he wants Russia to move its forces to "compromise territories" he said they occupied before the war, even if that means some remain in the country.

The interview with several non-state Russia media outlets didn't go into specifics. While Russia annexed Crimea in 2014 from Ukraine, it always insisted there were no troops in the rest of the country. That's even as Ukraine claimed Moscow had a military presence in Russia-backed separatist areas of Donbas in the east.