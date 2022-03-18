War rages in Ukraine for the 23rd day on Friday as Russian troops besiege and bombard cities in the biggest attack on a European nation since World War Two, which has also led to the biggest refugee crisis since then. Follow the latest developments from the war zone:

More than two million Ukraine refugees in Poland

Poland's border guards said on Friday that more than two million refugees had crossed into the EU member from neighbouring Ukraine since the February 24 Russian attack.

"At 9 am the number of refugees from Ukraine exceeded two million. It is mainly women with children," the guards said on Twitter.

Russian missiles hit area near airport in Ukraine's Lviv, mayor says

Russian missiles struck an area near the airport of Ukraine's western city of Lviv on Friday, its mayor Andriy Sadovy said, though he added that the airport itself had not been attacked.

Authorities are assessing the situation and will issue updates, he said.

Earlier, television station Ukraine 24 said at least three exposions had been heard in the city.

Ukrainian actor Oksana Shvets killed in rocket attack

Ukrainian actress Oksana Shvets has been killed in a rocket attack on a residential building in Kyiv.

Confirming the demise of Oksana, her troupe, the Young Theater, issued a statement that read, "During the rocket shelling of a residential building in Kyiv, a well-deserved artist of Ukraine Oksana Shvets was killed."

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Oksana was 67. She had been awarded one of Ukraine's highest artistic honours, the title of which roughly translates as 'Honored Artist of Ukraine'.

Zelensky mum on specifics of new US aid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was thankful to US President Joe Biden for the additional military aid but said he would not say specifically what the new package included because he didn’t want to tip off Russia.

“This is our defence,” he said in his nighttime video address to the nation. “When the enemy doesn’t know what to expect from us. As they didn’t know what awaited them after Feb. 24,” the day Russia atatcked. “They didn’t know what we had for defense or how we prepared to meet the blow.”

TOPSHOT - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky virtually addresses the US Congress on March 16, 2022, at the US Capitol Visitor Center Congressional Auditorium, in Washington, DC.

Zelensky said Russia expected to find Ukraine much as it did in 2014, when it seized Crimea without a fight and backed separatists as they took control of the eastern Donbas region. But Ukraine is now a different country, with much stronger defenses, he said.

He said it also was not the time to reveal Ukraine’s tactics in the ongoing negotiations with Russia. “Working more in silence than on television, radio or on Facebook,” Zelensky said. “I consider it the right way.”

Russia won't ask UN council vote on its Ukraine resolution

Russia plans to go ahead with a council meeting to discuss again its allegations of US.

Russia’s UN ambassador says he is not asking for a vote Friday on its resolution on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine, which has been sharply criticised by Western countries for making no mention of Russia’s responsibility for the war against its smaller neighbour.

Vassily Nebenzia told the UN Security Council Thursday that Russia decided at this stage not to seek a vote because of pressure from the United States and Albania on UN members to oppose it, but he stressed that Moscow is not withdrawing the resolution.

Nebenzia said Russia plans to go ahead with a council meeting Friday to discuss again its allegations of US. “biological laboratories” in Ukraine with claiming new documents. His initial charge was made without any evidence and repeatedly denied by US and Ukrainian officials.

US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield responded to Nebenzia’s announcement by saying “their farcical humanitarian resolution ... was doomed to fail.”

“We know if Russia really cared about humanitarian crises, the one that it created, it could simply stop its attacks on the people of Ukraine,” she said. “But instead, they want to call for another Security Council meeting to use this council as a venue for its disinformation and for promoting its propaganda.”

At last Friday’s council meeting on Russia’s initial allegations of US “biological activities,” Thomas-Greenfield accused Russia of using the Security Council for “lying and spreading disinformation” as part of a potential false-flag operation by Moscow for the use of chemical or biological agents in Ukraine.

A woman reacts next to her house following a rocket attack the city of Kyiv, Ukraine.

Ukraine and Russia: Key developments

* Japan and Australia impose new sanctions on Russian entities as punishment for the attack on Ukraine, which the West says has been stalled by staunch resistance but continues to take a devastating toll on civilians.

* US President Joe Biden will speak with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, at 1300 GMT to discuss "managing the competition between the two countries as well as Russia's war against Ukraine and other issues" as part of efforts to "maintain open lines of communication", the White House said.

Civilian toll

* More than 350,000 people are sheltering in the besieged southern port of Mariupol, officials said.

* Rescuers are combing the rubble of a theatre in Mariupol bombed on Wednesday for survivors. Russia denies striking it. Italy said it will rebuild it.

* The governor of the northern Chernihiv region said 53 civilians had been in killed in the past 24 hours. The dead included a US citizen as he waited in a bread line, his family said. Russia denies targeting civilians.

* The UN said it had recorded 780 confirmed civilian deaths since the attack began, and 3.2 million have fled.

Stalled attack

Russia's attack has largely stalled on all fronts in recent days amid heavy losses, British military intelligence and the Ukrainian armed forces said.

Diplomacy

* A "very, very big gap" remains between Ukraine and Russia, Western officials said after another day of peace talks.

* Russian President Vladimir Putin shows little desire to compromise, they said, while Ukraine wants to retain sovereignty over areas occupied since 2014 by Russia and pro-Russian forces.

* Russia accused the United States of stoking "Russophobia" and said it had the power to put its "brash enemies into place".

* The UN Security Council pulled a vote on a Russian-drafted call for aid access and civilian protection in Ukraine.

* Diplomats said the measure was set to fail because it does not push for an end to the fighting or withdrawal of Russian troops.

Economy and markets

​* ​​​​​​The OECD estimates the war could knock more than 1 percentage point off global growth this year.

* Some creditors have received payment of Russian bond coupons which fell due this week, market sources said, meaning Russia may for now have averted a debt default.