War rages in Ukraine for the 21st day on Wednesday as Russian troops besiege and bombard cities in the biggest attack on a European nation since World War Two, which has also led to the biggest refugee crisis since then. Follow the latest developments from the war zone:

12:51PM



Suspected strike on Russian-held airport

Satellite photos from Planet Labs PBC analysed by The Associated Press show a suspected Ukrainian strike on the Russian-held Kherson International Airport and Air Base set several helicopters and vehicles ablaze.

The images on Tuesday at the dual-use airfield show thick black smoke rising overhead from the blazes. At least three helicopters appeared to be on fire, as well as several vehicles. At a pad further away, other helicopters appeared damaged from an earlier strike.

The Ukrainian president's office said that fighting had continued at Kherson airport on Tuesday, with “powerful blasts” rocking the area during the course of the day. They said they were assessing damage in the area, without elaborating.

Kherson is about 450 kilometres southeast of Ukraine's capital, Kyiv.

Meanwhile, satellite images on Tuesday of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Enerhodar, Ukraine, showed no damage to the site's six reactors after Russian forces engaged in a firefight to seize the facility. Zaporizhzhia is Europe's largest nuclear power plant and the fighting raised fears about safety there.

Zaporizhzhia is about the same distance and direction as Kherson from Kyiv. Residents in the region are building barricades and setting up firing positions.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's office said some 4,000 vehicles left Mariupol in the first major evacuation from the besieged southern city, but most of the convoy spent the night on the road out toward Zaporizhzhia.

12:40PM



More talks planned as Russian shelling continues

Russia and Ukraine are scheduled for another round of negotiations on Wednesday, but Russian President Vladimir Putin said Ukraine's leadership was not "serious" about resolving the conflict.

Russian forces continue to strike infrastructure targets while the overall military situation remains largely unchanged, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Facebook. The state emergency service said a shell hit a 12-story apartment building in Kyiv, causing a fire and injuries. Russia's Defense Ministry said its forces are advancing through urban areas in Luhansk region town of Severodonetsk.

NATO defense ministers will be in Brussels to discuss ways to reinforce the alliance's eastern members and prevent spillover from the war in Ukraine, a risk illustrated by recent crashes of drones. President Joe Biden will travel to Europe for NATO and European Union summits next week. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, whose said there is still room to compromise with Russia, will deliver a virtual address to the US Congress on Wednesday.

12:30PM



Ukraine launches counteroffensives in several areas

Ukraines armed forces are launching counteroffensives against Russian forces "in several operational areas," Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

"This radically changes the parties dispositions," he added, without giving details.

12:11PM



Ukraine to appeal to US for more help amid Russian bombing

Ukraine's president was preparing to make a direct appeal for more help in a rare speech by a foreign leader to the US Congress, even as Russia continued its bombardment of the Ukrainian capital Wednesday.

Three weeks into the war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky suggested there was reason for optimism that negotiations with the Russian government might yet yield an agreement. Previewing his speech to the US Congress, Zelensky thanked President Joe Biden and "all the friends of Ukraine" for $13.6 billion in new support.

He appealed for more weapons and more sanctions to punish Russia and repeated his call to "close the skies over Ukraine to Russian missiles and planes." He said Russian forces had been unable to move deeper into Ukrainian territory but had continued their heavy shelling of cities" meanwhile, he said after delegations from the two countries met, Russia's demands were becoming "more realistic." The sides were expected to speak again later Wednesday.

11:32AM



10:32AM



Russian fighting intensifies in Kyiv suburbs

A plume of smoke was seen rising up over western Kyiv on Wednesday morning after shrapnel from an artillery shell slammed into a 12-story apartment building in central Kyiv, obliterating the top floor and igniting a fire, according to a statement and images released by the Kyiv emergencies agency.

The neighbouring building was also damaged. The agency reported two victims, without elaborating.

Russian forces have intensified fighting in Kyiv suburbs, notably around the town of Bucha in the northwest and the highway leading west toward Zhytomyr, the head of the Kyiv region Oleksiy Kuleba said on Wednesday.

He said Russian troops are trying to cut off the capital from transport arteries and destroy logistical capabilities even as they plan a wide-ranging attack to seize Kyiv.

Twelve towns around Kyiv are without water and six without heat.

Russia has occupied the city of Ivankiv, 80 kilometres north of Kyiv, and controls the surrounding region on the border with Belarus, Kuleba said.

Across the Kyiv region, he said, "Kindergartens, museums, churches, residential blocks and engineering infrastructure are suffering from the endless firing."

09:27AM



Ukraine sees room for compromise, as 20,000 escape Mariupol

Ukraine said it saw possible room for compromise in talks with Russia despite Moscow’s stepped up bombardment of Kyiv and new assaults on the port city of Mariupol, from where an estimated 20,000 civilians managed to flee through a humanitarian corridor.

The fast-moving developments on the diplomatic front and on the ground came as Russia’s attack neared the three-week mark and the number of Ukrainians who have left the country amid Europe’s heaviest fighting since World War II eclipsed 3 million.

After delegations from Ukraine and Russia met again on Tuesday via video, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said early Wednesday that Russia’s demands were becoming “more realistic.” The two sides were expected to speak again on Wednesday.

“Efforts are still needed, patience is needed,” he said in his nightly video address to the nation. “Any war ends with an agreement.”

Zelensky, who was expected to address the US Congress on Wednesday, thanked President Joe Biden and “all the friends of Ukraine” for $13.6 billion in new support.

He said Russian forces on Tuesday had been unable to move deeper into Ukrainian territory but had continued their heavy shelling of cities.

Over the past day, 28,893 civilians were able to flee the fighting through nine humanitarian corridors, although the Russians refused to allow aid into Mariupol, he said.

08:01AM



Ukraine says Russian warships fire missiles

Russian warships around midnight fired missiles and artillery at the Ukrainian sea coast near Tuzla, to the south of Odesa, Interior Ministry adviser Anton Gerashchenko said.

"They fired a huge amount of ammunition from a great distance," he said on Facebook.

Gerashchenko said Russia wanted to test Ukraine's coastal defence system.

He said there was no attempt to land troops. He didn't say whether any of the shelling hit anything.

07:49AM



Ukraine says 4th Russian general killed

Ukraine said a fourth Russian general has been killed in the fighting.

Maj. Gen. Oleg Mityaev died on Tuesday during the storming of Mariupol, said Ukrainian Interior Ministry adviser Anton Gerashchenko, who published a photo on Telegram of what he said was the dead officer.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported the death of another Russian general in his nighttime address but didn’t name him.

Mityaev, 46, commanded the 150th motorised rifle division and had fought in Syria, Gerashchenko said. There was no confirmation of the death from Russia.

06:30AM



Biden to announce $800m in new security aid to Ukraine

US President Joe Biden will announce $800 million in new security assistance to Ukraine on Wednesday, a White House official said, the same day that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to deliver a speech to the US Congress.

The announcement brings "the total (aid) announced in the last week alone to $1 billion," the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said.

Zelensky is set to renew his appeals for more aid in his virtual address to Congress, as some lawmakers press the White House to take a tougher line over Russia's attack.

A Red Cross worker carries an elderly women during evacuation in Irpin, some 25 km (16 miles) northwest of Kyiv, Friday, March 11, 2022. Kyiv northwest suburbs such as Irpin and Bucha have been enduring Russian shellfire and bombardments for over a week prompting residents to leave their home. Image Credit: AP

Here are today's key developments:

• US President Joe Biden will travel to Europe next week for face-to-face talks with European leaders about Russia's attack

• Russia has stepped up its bombardment of Kyiv, as a series of strikes hit a residential neighbourhood in the capital city

• The European Union has imposed new sanctions, including measures that target Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovich

• The leaders of three European Union countries have traveled to Kyiv