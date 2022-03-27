Russia's attack on Ukraine enters on its 32nd day on Saturday, showing no signs of abating. Follow the latest developments from the war zone:

Ukraine asks Red Cross not to open office in Russia's Rostov-on-Don

Ukraine has asked the International Committee of the Red Cross not to open a planned office in Russia's Rostov-on-Don, saying it would legitimise Moscow's "humanitarian corridors" and the abduction and forced deportation of Ukranians.

The head of the ICRC said on Thursday after his talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov that agreement between the Russian and Ukrainian armies was needed before civilians could be evacuated properly from war-torn Ukraine.

Russian media reported that Red Cross chief Peter Maurer asked Russia to facilitate the opening of a Red Cross office in Rostov-on-Don.

Mykhailo Radutskyi, chairman of public health committee in Ukraine's parliament, appealed to the Red Cross to change its plans.

"The Committee calls on the International Committee of the Red Cross that it would not legitimise 'humanitarian corridors' on the territory of the Russian Federation as well as that it would not support the abduction of Ukrainians and its forced deportation," Radutskyi said in a statement.

The ICRC was not immediately available to comment.

Biden lashes at Putin, calls for Western resolve for freedom

President Joe Biden delivered a forceful and highly personal condemnation of Russia's Vladimir Putin, summoning a call for liberal democracy and a durable resolve among Western nations in the face of a brutal autocrat.

As he capped a four-day trip to Europe, a blend of emotive scenes with refugees and standing among other world leaders in grand settings, Biden said of Putin: "For God's sake, this man cannot remain in power." It was a dramatic escalation in rhetoric - Biden had earlier called Putin a "butcher" - that the White House found itself quickly walking back.

Shelled city in north Ukraine fears becoming 'next Mariupol'

Nights are spent huddling underground from Russian strikes pounding their encircled city into rubble. Daylight hours are devoted to hunting down drinkable water and braving the risk of standing in line for the little food available as shells and bombs rain down.

In the second month of Russia's attack, this is what now passes for life in Chernihiv, a besieged city in northern Ukraine where death is everywhere. It isn't - yet - quite as synonymous with atrocious human suffering as the pulverized southern city of Mariupol. But similarly blockaded and pounded from afar by Russian troops, Chernihiv's remaining residents are terrified that each blast, bomb and body that lies uncollected on the streets ensnares them in the same macabre trap of unescapable killings and destruction.

Clothes thrown by the Russian shelling from the ruined house hang on a tree in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Saturday, March 26, 2022. Image Credit: AP

DEVELOPMENTS SO FAR:

Rockets strike Ukraine's Lviv as Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power'

US President Joe Biden described Russian leader Vladimir Putin as a butcher who "cannot remain in power" after meeting Ukrainian refugees in Poland, as Kremlin forces stepped up attacks across Ukraine, including the western city of Lviv.

Biden's comments, an escalation of US rhetoric towards Moscow over its attack of Ukraine, were not a call for regime change in Russia, a White House official said later, but meant to prepare the world's democracies for an extended conflict.

Just before he spoke outside Warsaw's castle on Saturday, four missiles hit the outskirts of Lviv, just 60 km from the Polish border, local officials said.

Another strike significantly damaged Lviv's infrastructure but caused no reported deaths.

Biden meets Ukraine ministers

President Joe Biden calls his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin a "butcher" who "cannot remain in power" after meeting top Ukrainian ministers for the first time since Russia's attack of Ukraine.

Within minutes of his comments in Warsaw, a White House official plays down the remarks, saying Biden "was not discussing Putin's power in Russia, or regime change".

Biden compares Ukraine's resistance against Russia to the anti-Soviet "battle for freedom", but warns that the world must prepare for a "long fight ahead".

Over 3.7 million refugees

More than 3.7 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia's attack a month ago, the UN says.

The UN's refugee agency, UNHCR, says 3,772,599 Ukrainians have fled the country - an increase of 46,793 from the previous day's figure.

Around 90 per cent of them are women and children. The UN estimates that another 6.5 million people are displaced in Ukraine.

Ukraine president calls for weapons

In his latest video address, President Volodymyr Zelensky reiterates a call for planes while urging allies to supply Ukraine with more weapons.

"We need more ammunition. We need it to protect not only Ukraine but other Eastern European countries that Russia threatened to invade," he says.

"What is NATO is doing? Is it being run by Russia? What are they waiting for? It's been 31 days. We are only asking for one percent of what NATO has, nothing more."

UK says sanctions could be eased with peace

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss says UK sanctions against Russia could be lifted if Moscow commits to a full ceasefire and withdraws its troops.

Truss says the Kremlin must also agree to "no further aggression" towards Ukraine for the British sanctions imposed on hundreds of people and entities to remain eased.

"Sanctions should only come off with a full ceasefire and withdrawal, but also commitments that there will be no further aggression," Truss tells the Sunday Telegraph.

UK criticised over refugee policy

Thousands of people rally in London in solidarity with Ukraine, as the capital's mayor steps up criticism of the government's response to the refugee crisis.

"We want the people of Ukraine to know that in their darkest hour, they are not alone," Sadiq Khan tells Sky News as the demonstrators gather.

The Labour mayor says he is "embarrassed" by the Conservative government's refugee policies. Red tape is hampering the generous response of the British people, he says.

Missiles strikes on Lviv

At least five people are wounded in two barrages of strikes that damage infrastructure including a fuel storage facility in a rare attack on the western Ukrainian city of Lviv.

Mayor Andriy Sadovy says the fuel storage facility caught fire after the first strikes, while the second round inflicted "considerable damage" to a defence facility in a residential area.

Russia takes Chernobyl town

Russian forces take control of a town where staff working at the Chernobyl nuclear site live and briefly detain the mayor, sparking protests, Ukrainian officials say.

"I have been released. Everything is fine, as far as it is possible under occupation," Yuri Fomichev, mayor of Slavutych, tells AFP by phone, but later reports the death of three civilians.

Ukraine forces recapture town

Ukraine says its forces have recaptured the northeast town of Trostianets, near the Russian border, one of the first towns taken in the Russian attack.

Its defence ministry publishes images showing Ukrainian soldiers and civilians among heavily damaged buildings, and what appeared to be abandoned Russian military equipment along with a signpost to the town.

Kyiv curfew cancelled

The mayor of Ukraine's capital Kyiv cancels a curfew announced just hours earlier for the next day.

"New information from the military command: the Kyiv curfew will not enter into force tomorrow," mayor Vitali Klitschko announces on Telegram.

Russian minister resurfaces

Russia's defence minister Sergei Shoigu reappears on television after a two-week absence from view prompted questions from journalists.

No dates accompany the images on state television, but Shoigu refers to a finance ministry meeting that took place on Friday.

Russia fuelling nuclear arms race: Zelensky

Russia's "bragging" about its nuclear weapons is fuelling a dangerous arms race, Zelensky tells the Doha Forum.

"They are bragging that they can destroy with nuclear weapons not only a certain country but the entire planet," Zelensky says in a live video message to the forum.

Ukraine's leader calls on Qatar to increase production of natural gas to counter Russian threats to use energy as a weapon.

Russia denies calling up reservists

Russia denies it is planning to call up reservists, denouncing what it claims are "false" summons to Russian men by Kyiv's security services.

"The Russian defence ministry is not summoning and does not plan to summon any reservists to the military commissariats," spokesman Igor Konashenkov says in a statement.

Turkey open to Russian oligarchs

Russia's oligarchs can continue to do business in Turkey so long as they respect national and international law, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu says.