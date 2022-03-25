Ukraine has re-occupied towns 35km east of Kyiv even as Russia's attack is raging, now in its 30th day, showing no signs of abating. Follow the latest developments from the war zone:

01:15PM



300 feared dead in Russian strike on Mariupol theatre: city hall

Kyiv: Ukrainian officials in the strategic port city of Mariupol said Friday some 300 people could have died in last week's Russian strike on a theatre where hundreds were sheltering.

"From eyewitnesses, information is emerging that about 300 people died in the Drama Theatre of Mariupol following strikes by a Russian aircraft," Mariupol city hall wrote on Telegram.

12:55PM



Ukrainian aid centre hit by Russian shelling, four killed, say police

Lviv: Russian shelling hit a clinic that was acting as a centre for humanitarian aid in the eastern city of Kharkiv, killing four people, the regional police said in a statement on Friday.

"As a result of the morning shelling of civilian infrastructure from multiple rocket launchers, 7 civilians were injured, 4 of whom died," said a statement on social media.

"There is no military facility nearby." Reuters could not independently verify the report.

12:11PM



Russia says destroyed largest military fuel storage site in Ukraine

Moscow: Russia said Friday it had destroyed the largest remaining military fuel storage site in Ukraine, hitting it with the Kalibr sea-based cruise missiles.

"On the evening of March 24, Kalibr high-precision sea-based cruise missiles attacked a fuel base in the village of Kalynivka near Kyiv," the Russian defence ministry said.

11:37AM



Half the population of Kharkiv has fled

Kharkiv: About half the population of the eastern city of Kharkiv has left, and food and other essentials are dwindling for those who stay behind. A line formed Thursday at an apartment block as neighbors waited for aid from the Red Cross.

A woman helps an elderly person to walk down the stairs as they shelter in a metro station in northern Kharkiv. Image Credit: Reuters

"Among those who stayed, there are people who can walk on their own, but many who cannot walk, the elderly,'' said Hanna Spitsyna, who distributed the food to the sound of explosions behind her.

Kharkiv has been under siege by Russian forces since the start of the attack, with relentless shelling that has forced people to sleep in metro stations and in basements.

Ukraine's government said shelling on a group of people awaiting aid elsewhere in the city killed six people on Thursday. It was not immediately possible to verify the allegation.

11:23AM



Biden to visit Poland, a complex ally on Ukraine's doorstep

US President Joe Biden's visit to Poland as his final stop in Europe this week offers a chance to underscore U.S. commitment to protect a key NATO member on Ukraine's doorstep, and thank Poles for their generous welcome to refugees fleeing Russia's invasion.

US President Joe Biden speaks to the media in the framework of a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium. Image Credit: Reuters

The two-day visit starting Friday follows a trio of emergency war summits in Brussels. It brings Biden to a country that has accepted the lion's share of the more than 3.5 million Ukrainians who have fled the month-old war. More than 2.2 million have entered Poland and many propose to stay there.

Biden will be welcomed by President Andrzej Duda, who is allied with a right-wing political party accused of eroding democratic norms, and who clearly preferred ex-President Donald Trump.

11:00AM



Ukraine has re-occupied towns 35km east of Kyiv, UK says

London: Ukraine has re-occupied towns and defensive positions up to 35 kilometres east of Kyiv, helped by Russian forces falling back on overextended supply lines, Britain's defence ministry said on Friday.

09:45AM



Russia fires missiles at Ukraine military unit

Russian forces fired two missiles late Thursday at a Ukrainian military unit on the outskirts of Dnipro, the fourth-largest city in the country, regional emergency services said.

The strikes destroyed buildings and set off two fires, it said, while the number of those killed and wounded was still being established.

Dnipro is west of the regions along the Russian border that have been controlled by Russian-backed separatists since 2014.

07:34AM



Zelensky reassures Ukraine in nightly address

Ukraine Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke of hope and determination in his nighttime video address to the nation late Thursday.

"It is already night. But we are working," he said in a quiet voice.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks to the leaders of the European Council during their summit in Brussels from Kyiv. Image Credit: Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP

"The country must move toward peace, move forward. With every day of our defense, we are getting closer to the peace that we need so much. We are getting closer to victory. We can't stop even for a minute. For every minute determines our fate, our future, whether we will live.''

He reported on his conversations that day with leaders of NATO and European Union countries gathered in Brussels, and their promises of even more sanctions on Russia.

"We need to look for peace," he said. "Russia also needs to look for peace."

05:20AM



Biden to visit Polish town near Ukraine border

US President Joe Biden on Friday will visit a town in Poland that is near the border with Ukraine, the White House said, as he seeks to show Western resolve against Russia’s attack.