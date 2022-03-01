Russia shelled the city of Kharkiv as it pressed on with its attack Tuesday, day six of its military campaign in Ukraine, defying mounting global pressure that saw a war crimes probe opened against Moscow, sanctions smash its economy and FIFA ban it from the World Cup. Here are the latest updates :

07:10AM



Vast Russian army convoy spotted north of Kyiv

A huge Russian military convoy stretching some 64km, substantially longer than the 27 kilometres reported earlier in the day, was spotted Monday by a US satellite imaging company just north of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, which has already repulsed several assaults.

Satellite photos provided by Maxar, a US company, showed that the convoy - which had been massing since Sunday - had mushroomed to more than 64km of military vehicles.

A satellite image shows northern end of convoy logistics and resupply vehicles, southeast of Ivankiv, Ukraine, February 28, 2022. Image Credit: Reuters

It said the column covered the entire stretch of road from near Antonov airport, some 29km from the capital, to the town of Prybirsk - a distance of approximately 64km.

Maxar said that "along parts of the route, some vehicles are spaced fairly far apart while in other sections military equipment and units are traveling two or three vehicles abreast on the road."

"A number of homes and buildings are seen burning north and northwest of Ivankiv, near the roads where the convoy is traveling," it added.

Maxar said its satellites had also captured images of "additional ground forces deployments and ground attack helicopter units" in southern Belarus, less than 32km north of the border with Ukraine.

This satellite image shows ground forces field deployments and a convoy in Khilchikha, Belarus, north of the border with Ukraine. Image Credit: MAXAR/via AFP

06:27AM



Disney pausing film releases in Russia over Ukraine attack

The Walt Disney Co said Monday it is pausing the release of theatrical films in Russia, including the upcoming Pixar Animation Studios release, "Turning Red," citing the "unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the tragic humanitarian crisis."

Disney is believed to be the first major Hollywood studio to pause theatrical releases in Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

"We will make future business decisions based on the evolving situation" Disney said in a statement. "In the meantime, given the scale of the emerging refugee crisis, we are working with our NGO partners to provide urgent aid and other humanitarian assistance."

06:19AM



An ambulance is seen through the damaged window of a vehicle hit by bullets, as Russia's attack of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on February 28, 2022. Image Credit: REUTERS

Russia, Belarus suspended by World Rugby

Russia and Belarus were Tuesday suspended from all international rugby "until further notice", the world governing body said, as it announced "full and immediate" sanctions following the invasion of Ukraine.