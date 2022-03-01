Russia shells the city of Kharkiv as it presses on with its attack on Tuesday, day six of the military campaign in Ukraine, defying mounting global pressure that saw a war crimes probe opened against Moscow, sanctions smash its economy and FIFA ban it from the World Cup. Here are the latest u pdates:

12:10PM



Russian missiles hit Kharkiv residential areas, 11 killed

Kharkiv region head Oleg Synegubov said on Tuesday Russian missile attacks hit the centre of Ukraine's second-largest city, including residential areas and the city administration building, as Moscow started day six of its invasion.

At least 11 civilians have been killed in the new shelling. Synegubov said Russia launched GRAD and cruise missiles on Kharkiv and was guilty of war crimes. He said the city defences were holding.

11:42AM



'Leave Kyiv urgently', advises Indian embassy in Ukraine

The Indian embassy in Ukraine on Tuesday advised its nationals to leave the capital city Kyiv "urgently today" amid the deteriorating security situation due to the Russian-Ukraine conflict.

"Advisory to Indians in Kyiv: All Indian nationals including students are advised to leave Kyiv urgently today. Preferably by available trains or through any other means available," the Indian embassy in Ukraine tweeted.

The Union government has launched Operation Ganga to bring back stranded students and Indian citizens from conflict-torn Ukraine.

About 8000 Indian nationals have left since the initial advisories were issued by the country, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

11:01AM



Putin retaliates as sanctions for attack swell

Russia banned its residents from transferring hard currency abroad, as President Vladimir Putin sought countermeasures against countries imposing sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine.

The drumbeat of penalties against Russia continued, as the European Union approved sanctions on some of Russia's wealthiest tycoons, and Britain told ports not to service Russian-flagged vessels.

11:18AM



UK intelligence indicates Russian advance on Kyiv has made little progress

Russia's advance on Kyiv has made little progress in the past 24 hours due to logistical difficulties and the army has increased its use of artillery north of the capital, a British military intelligence update said.

"The Russian advance on Kyiv has made little progress over the past 24 hours probably as a result of continuing logistical difficulties," the British defence ministry said in a military intelligence update.

"Russian forces have increased their use of artillery north of Kyiv and in vicinities of Kharkiv and Chernihiv. The use of heavy artillery in densely populated urban areas greatly increases the risk of civilian casualties." "Russia has failed to gain control of the airspace over Ukraine prompting a shift to night operations in an attempt to reduce their losses," it said.

10:41AM



Fears of medical shortages and disease in Ukraine

Ukraine is running low on critical medical supplies and has had to halt urgent efforts to curb a polio outbreak since Russia attacked the country, public health experts say.

Medical needs are already acute, with the World Health Organization warning on Sunday that oxygen supplies were running out.

Fears of a wider public health crisis are growing as people flee their homes, health services are interrupted and supplies fail to reach Ukraine, which has also been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

WHO spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic said on Monday routine immunisation and outbreak control efforts for polio had been suspended in Ukraine because of the fighting.

The WHO said electricity shortages in some areas had affected the safety of vaccine stock, and surveillance had been disrupted.

"WHO is working to urgently develop contingency plans to support Ukraine and prevent further spread of polio caused by the conflict," said Jasarevic.

WHO has received reports that coronavirus vaccination campaigns have also been put on hold in many parts of the country, he said.

10:26AM



Russian army on outskirts of Ukrainian city of Kherson

The Russian army on Tuesday reached the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, near Moscow-controlled Crimea, and is setting up checkpoints on its outskirts, the city's mayor said.

"The Russian army is setting up checkpoints at the entrances of Kherson," mayor Igor Kolykhayev said on Facebook. "Kherson has been and will stay Ukrainian," he said.

Videos on local media in Kherson showed the Russian army entering the city.

"Today, I am responsible for the life of our city and provide protection in the way that our capabilities allow," Kholykhayev said.

He asked people not to leave their homes outside curfew hours.

"The greatest value this city has is your lives. This is not a fight, this is a war," he said.

Kherson has a population of around 280,000 and lies north of the Crimea peninsula, annexed by Moscow in 2014.

09:10AM



China starts evacuating citizens from Ukraine

China has started evacuating its citizens from Ukraine, state media reported Tuesday, amid fears for their safety due to the military campaign by Beijing's ally Russia but also reports of resulting hostility from angry Ukrainians.

Some 600 Chinese students were evacuated Monday from Kyiv and the southern port city of Odessa, the state-run Global Times newspaper reported, citing the Chinese embassy in the Ukrainian capital.

They travelled by bus to neighbouring Moldova under an embassy escort and local police protection, according to the report, which cited an evacuee as saying the six-hour journey was "safe and smooth".

A further 1,000 Chinese nationals will leave Ukraine on Tuesday bound for Poland and Slovakia, both European Union member states, the report added.

China has trod a cautious diplomatic tightrope on the conflict, balancing its oft-repeated insistence on the sanctity of state sovereignty with an unwillingness to call out its close ally Russia.

08:25AM



Russian artillery kills 70 Ukraine soldiers

More than 70 Ukrainian soldiers were killed after Russian artillery hit a military base in Okhtyrka, a city between Kharkiv and Kyiv, the head of the region wrote on Telegram.

Dmytro Zhyvytskyy posted photographs of the charred shell of a four-story building and rescuers searching rubble. In a later Facebook post, he said many Russian soldiers and some local residents also were killed during the fighting on Sunday. The report could not immediately be confirmed.

07:10AM



Vast Russian army convoy spotted north of Kyiv

A huge Russian military convoy stretching some 64km, substantially longer than the 27 kilometres reported earlier in the day, was spotted Monday by a US satellite imaging company just north of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, which has already repulsed several assaults.

Satellite photos provided by Maxar, a US company, showed that the convoy - which had been massing since Sunday - had mushroomed to more than 64km of military vehicles.

A satellite image shows northern end of convoy logistics and resupply vehicles, southeast of Ivankiv, Ukraine, February 28, 2022. Image Credit: Reuters

It said the column covered the entire stretch of road from near Antonov airport, some 29km from the capital, to the town of Prybirsk - a distance of approximately 64km.

Maxar said that "along parts of the route, some vehicles are spaced fairly far apart while in other sections military equipment and units are traveling two or three vehicles abreast on the road."

"A number of homes and buildings are seen burning north and northwest of Ivankiv, near the roads where the convoy is traveling," it added.

Maxar said its satellites had also captured images of "additional ground forces deployments and ground attack helicopter units" in southern Belarus, less than 32km north of the border with Ukraine.

This satellite image shows ground forces field deployments and a convoy in Khilchikha, Belarus, north of the border with Ukraine. Image Credit: MAXAR/via AFP

06:27AM



Disney pausing film releases in Russia over Ukraine attack

The Walt Disney Co said Monday it is pausing the release of theatrical films in Russia, including the upcoming Pixar Animation Studios release, "Turning Red," citing the "unprovoked attack of Ukraine and the tragic humanitarian crisis."

Disney is believed to be the first major Hollywood studio to pause theatrical releases in Russia in response to its attack of Ukraine.

"We will make future business decisions based on the evolving situation" Disney said in a statement. "In the meantime, given the scale of the emerging refugee crisis, we are working with our NGO partners to provide urgent aid and other humanitarian assistance."

06:19AM



An ambulance is seen through the damaged window of a vehicle hit by bullets, as Russia's attack of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on February 28, 2022. Image Credit: REUTERS

Russia, Belarus suspended by World Rugby

Russia and Belarus were Tuesday suspended from all international rugby "until further notice", the world governing body said, as it announced "full and immediate" sanctions following the attack of Ukraine.