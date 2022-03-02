Russia's attack of Ukraine enters its seventh day on Wednesday, with a huge convoy of Russian tanks and armored vehicles on a road to the capital, Kyiv, and fighting intensifying there and in other big cities. Here are the latest updates from the war front:

Russia says it captures Ukrainian city of Kherson

Russia's defence ministry said on Wednesday Russian armed forces have captured the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, RIA news agency reported.

At least 21 killed and 112 wounded in shelling in Kharkiv

At least 21 people were killed and 112 wounded in shelling in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv in the last 24 hours, regional governor Oleg Synegubov said on Wednesday.

The authorities have said Russian missile attacks hit the centre of Ukraine's second-largest city, including residential areas and the regional administration building.

"Russian airborne troops landed in Kharkiv... and attacked a local hospital," the Ukrainian army said in a statement on messaging app Telegram. "There is an ongoing fight between the invaders and the Ukrainians."

A fire also broke out on Wednesday in the barracks of a flight school in Kharkiv following an airstrike, according to Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to the Ukrainian Interior Minister.

"Practically there are no areas left in Kharkiv where an artillery shell has not yet hit," he was quoted as saying in a statement on Telegram.

Mexico declines to impose economic sanctions on Russia

Mexico will not impose any economic sanctions on Russia for attacking Ukraine, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday.

He also criticised what he called censorship of Russian state-sponsored media by social media companies.

"We are not going to take any sort of economic reprisal because we want to have good relations with all the governments in the world," Lopez Obrador told a news conference.

Lopez Obrador's position stands in contrast to the broad international sanctions imposed on Russia for President Vladimir Putin's actions.

Russia has built strong links to various governments in Latin America, especially authoritarian administrations in Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua, but its ties with Mexico are seen to be limited due to the strong US-Mexico relations.

The Mexican and US economies are deeply intertwined. But leftist leader Lopez Obrador has at times had testy relations with the United States and has criticized US foreign policy.

A civilian trains to throw Molotov cocktails to defend the city, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Zhytomyr, Ukraine on March 1, 2022. Image Credit: REUTERS

UN General Assembly set to censure Russia over Ukraine assault

The United Nations General Assembly is set to reprimand Russia on Wednesday over its assault of Ukraine and demand that Moscow stop fighting and withdraw its military forces, a move that aims to diplomatically isolate Russia at the world body.

By Tuesday evening nearly half the 193-member General Assembly had signed on as co-sponsors of a draft resolution ahead of a vote on Wednesday, diplomats said. The text "deplores" Russia's "aggression against Ukraine." It is similar to a draft resolution vetoed by Russia in the 15-member Security Council on Friday. No country has a veto in the General Assembly and Western diplomats expect the resolution, which needs two-thirds support, to be adopted.

"Russia's war marks a new reality. It requires each and every one of us to take a firm and responsible decision and to take a side," Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told the General Assembly on Tuesday.

While General Assembly resolutions are non-binding, they carry political weight.

The draft text "demands that the Russian Federation immediately, completely, and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders." Dozens of states are expected to formally abstain from the vote or not engage at all.

People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha, close to the capital Kyiv, Ukraine. Image Credit: AP

Russian airborne troops land in Ukraine's second largest city Kharkiv

Russian airborne troops landed in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Wednesday, the Ukrainian army said, adding that there were immediate clashes.

"Russian airborne troops landed in Kharkiv... and attacked a local hospital," the army said in a statement on messaging app Telegram. "There is an ongoing fight between the invaders and the Ukrainians."

Kharkiv, a largely Russian-speaking city near the Russian border, has a population of around 1.4 million.

It has been a target for Russian forces since President Vladimir Putin launched an attack of Ukraine last Thursday.

A view of the square outside the damaged local city hall of Kharkiv, destroyed as a result of Russian troop shelling. Image Credit: AFP

Biden joins allies, bans Russian planes from US airspace

US President Joe Biden announced in his State of the Union address that the US is banning Russian flights from its airspace in retaliation for the attack of Ukraine.

The move follows similar action by Canada and the European Union this week. Biden also issued an ominous warning that without consequences, Russian President Vladimir Putin's aggression wouldn't be contained to Ukraine.

"Throughout our history we've learned this lesson - when dictators do not pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos," Biden said. "They keep moving. And, the costs and threats to America and the world keep rising."

President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Washington as Vice President Kamala Harris and House speaker Nancy Pelosi of California., look on. Image Credit: AP

The ban would come on top of a wide range of sanctions the US, Europe and other nations have imposed on Russia that have caused the value of its currency, the ruble, to plunge, and are expected to hammer its economy.

The US ban raises the possibility that Russia could respond by prohibiting US flights over its territory, which would make for longer and more costly flights, especially for cargo carriers. FedEx and UPS both fly over Russia, although they announced this weekend that they were suspending deliveries to that country.

Biden vows Putin, Russian military will suffer in years ahead

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday vowed that Russia's Vladimir Putin will pay over the long run even if he makes gains on the battlefield in Ukraine.

"While he may make gains on the battlefield " he will pay a continuing high price over the long run," Biden said in his State of the Union address.

"He has no idea what's coming," the US president said.

He spoke to Congress on the seventh day of Russia's attack of its European neighbour and as Kyiv stared down a miles-long armored Russian column potentially preparing to take over the Ukrainian capital.

In the prime time speech, Biden announced a new step banning Russian flights from using American airspace.

He also signaled steps to hobble Russia's military in the future, even as he acknowledged it could see more gains in the coming hours. "We are choking off Russias access to technology that will sap its economic strength and weaken its military for years to come," he said.

"When the history of this era is written Putin's war on Ukraine will have left Russia weaker and the rest of the world stronger," he said.

A man looks at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha, close to the capital Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Image Credit: AP

Biden says Putin now 'isolated from the world'

The world has "isolated" Vladimir Putin for sending Russian forces pouring into Ukraine, US President Joe Biden said Tuesday, vowing that devastating sanctions would "sap" Russia's economic strength and weaken its military.

"Putin is now isolated from the world more than he has ever been," Biden told members of Congress in his first State of the Union address, adding "he has no idea what's coming" in terms of economic penalties and punishment.

The American president also took aim at Russian oligarchs and "corrupt leaders" who he said have bilked billions of dollars off Putin's regime, warning them "We're coming for your ill-begotten gains."

Biden brands Putin 'a Russian dictator'

US President Joe Biden branded his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin a "dictator" during his State of the Union address Tuesday, one week after Moscow invaded Ukraine.

"A Russian dictator, invading a foreign country, has costs around the world," Biden told Congress.

But "in the battle between democracy and autocracy, democracies are rising to the moment, and the world is clearly choosing the side of peace and security," he said.

Exxon to exit Russia, leaving $4 bln in assets

Exxon Mobil said it would exit Russia oil and gas operations that it has valued at more than $4 billion and halt new investment as a result of Moscow's attack of Ukraine.

The decision will see Exxon pull out of managing large oil and gas production facilities on Sakhalin Island in Russia's Far East, and puts the fate of a proposed multi-billion dollar liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility there in doubt.

"We deplore Russia's military action that violates the territorial integrity of Ukraine and endangers its people," the company said in a statement critical of the intensifying military attacks.

Its planned exit follows dozens of other Western companies ranging from Apple and Boeing to BP PLC, Shell and Norway's Equinor ASA that have halted business or announced plans to abandon their Russia operations.

Oil at $110 rattles stocks, bonds show growth fear

Stocks extended a global selloff Wednesday as the war in Ukraine and sanctions on Russia stoke the cost of commodities including oil, hurting the economic outlook and bolstering demand for sovereign bonds.

US futures wavered as President Joe Biden in his State of the Union speech called Vladimir Putin a "dictator" following Russia's attack of its neighbour. An Asian equity index slid about 1% after Wall Street shares fell Tuesday.

Demand for havens saw Australian and New Zealand debt join a global fixed-income rally. Treasuries held most of that push higher with the 10-year yield at about 1.74%. Gold and a dollar gauge remained firm.

Brent oil touched $110 a barrel. Steps to tap reserves failed to ease worries over supplies as penalties mount on resource-rich Russia. An index of commodities jumped the most since 2009 to a record. The conflict is a threat to flows of energy, crops and metals, which were already tight.