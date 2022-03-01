Russia intensifies its attack on Ukraine on Tuesday, day six of the military campaign, defying mounting global pressure that saw a war crimes probe opened against Moscow, sanctions smash its economy and FIFA ban it from the World Cup. Here are the latest updates:

01:46PM



Indian student killed in Kharkiv missile strike

An Indian student lost his life during shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv on Tuesday, confirmed India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Twitter.

The student, identified as Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar, hailed from Chalageri in Karnataka's Haveri district. According to reports, Naveen was heading towards railway station from his apartment, but was unfortunately killed in a missile strike. He was a student of Kharkiv National Medical University.

01:06PM



East Ukraine city Mariupol loses power after Russian attacks

The key south eastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol on the Azov Sea has been left without electricity following attacks from advancing Russian forces, the head of the region Pavlo Kyrylenko said Tuesday.

"Mariupol and Volnovakha are ours!" Kyrylenko wrote on Facebook. "The two cities are under pressure from the enemy but they are holding on. In Mariupol, electricity lines have been cut and the city is without power."

12:52PM



Ukraine seeks safe zone as Russia nears biggest nuclear plant

The head of Ukraine's nuclear-power utility called on international monitors to intervene to ensure the safety of the country's 15 atomic reactors as an advancing Russian invasion nears Europe's largest nuclear plant.

The International Atomic Energy Agency will convene an emergency session on Wednesday in Vienna to assess the situation. The watchdog has been warning for days that the war threatens to trigger a wider tragedy by damaging nuclear power infrastructure.

"I continue to follow developments in Ukraine very closely and with grave concern, especially the conflict's potential impact on the safety and security of the country's nuclear facilities," IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said late Monday in a statement. "It is extremely important that the nuclear power plants are not put at risk in any way. An accident involving the nuclear facilities in Ukraine could have severe consequences for public health and the environment."

The chief of Ukraine's Energoatom utility, Petro Kotin, asked Grossi earlier in the day to erect a 30-kilometer (18.6-mile) safe zone around the country's four nuclear power plants. Russian columns of military equipment, artillery, and rocket launchers are regularly moving in the immediate vicinity of the plants, Energoatom said in a statement.

Russian forces are close to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant - Europe's largest with six reactors - but have not breached the entrance, according to the IAEA statement. Of greater immediate concern is the absence of replacement personnel to operate the reactors, according to the agency, which reported a shift supervisor at one site hasn't been relieved since February 24.

Ukraine is Europe's second-biggest generator of nuclear power after France. Energoatom, the utility which runs its reactors, has continued to operate its four plants housing 15 reactors even as Russia's military incursion unfolded. Atomic energy generates about half the country's power.

12:31PM



Britain rejects calls for Ukraine no-fly zone

Britain's deputy prime minister again rejected calls for NATO to enforce a no-fly zone over Ukraine, saying it would risk widening the war by putting the alliance in direct conflict with Russian forces.

Dominic Raab told Sky News on Tuesday that Britain instead is pressuring Russian President Vladimir Putin to change course by working with other countries to ratchet up sanctions and investigate war crimes during the conflict.

"We're not going to (impose a no-fly zone) because it would put us in a position where we would have to enforce it by, in effect, shooting down Russian planes," Raab said in an interview with Sky.

The comments came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked NATO to impose a complete no-fly zone for Russian airplanes, helicopters and missiles.

The UK Ministry of Defense on Tuesday said Russia had failed to gain control of the skies over Ukraine, forcing it to shift to night operations to reduce its losses.

Russian forces have "made little progress" in their advance on the capital, Kyiv, over the past 24 hours probably because of logistical difficulties, the ministry said.

12:10PM



Central square of Ukraine's second city, Kharkiv, shelled

The central square of Ukraine's second city, Kharkiv, was shelled on Tuesday by advancing Russian forces who hit the building of the local administration, regional governor Oleg Sinegubov said.

"This morning the central square of our city and the headquarters of the Kharkiv administration was criminally attacked," Sinegubov said in a video on Telegram.

"Russian occupiers continue to use heavy weaponry against the civilian population," he said, adding that the number of victims was not yet known.

He posted footage of the massive blast and debris inside the building.

Kharkiv, a largely Russian-speaking city near the Russian border, has a population of around 1.4 million.

The square outside the headquarters of the Kharkiv administration in Kharkiv after it was shelled on March 1, 2022. Image Credit: AFP

11:42AM



'Leave Kyiv urgently', advises Indian embassy in Ukraine

The Indian embassy in Ukraine on Tuesday advised its nationals to leave the capital city Kyiv "urgently today" amid the deteriorating security situation due to the Russian-Ukraine conflict.

"Advisory to Indians in Kyiv: All Indian nationals including students are advised to leave Kyiv urgently today. Preferably by available trains or through any other means available," the Indian embassy in Ukraine tweeted.

The Union government has launched Operation Ganga to bring back stranded students and Indian citizens from conflict-torn Ukraine.

About 8000 Indian nationals have left since the initial advisories were issued by the country, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

11:01AM



Putin retaliates as sanctions for attack swell

Russia banned its residents from transferring hard currency abroad, as President Vladimir Putin sought countermeasures against countries imposing sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine.

The drumbeat of penalties against Russia continued, as the European Union approved sanctions on some of Russia's wealthiest tycoons, and Britain told ports not to service Russian-flagged vessels.

11:18AM



UK intelligence indicates Russian advance on Kyiv has made little progress

Russia's advance on Kyiv has made little progress in the past 24 hours due to logistical difficulties and the army has increased its use of artillery north of the capital, a British military intelligence update said.

"The Russian advance on Kyiv has made little progress over the past 24 hours probably as a result of continuing logistical difficulties," the British defence ministry said in a military intelligence update.

"Russian forces have increased their use of artillery north of Kyiv and in vicinities of Kharkiv and Chernihiv. The use of heavy artillery in densely populated urban areas greatly increases the risk of civilian casualties." "Russia has failed to gain control of the airspace over Ukraine prompting a shift to night operations in an attempt to reduce their losses," it said.

A member of the Ukrainian territorial defense directs cars in a traffic jam ahead of a military checkpoint outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. Image Credit: AP

10:41AM



Fears of medical shortages and disease in Ukraine

Ukraine is running low on critical medical supplies and has had to halt urgent efforts to curb a polio outbreak since Russia attacked the country, public health experts say.

Medical needs are already acute, with the World Health Organization warning on Sunday that oxygen supplies were running out.

Fears of a wider public health crisis are growing as people flee their homes, health services are interrupted and supplies fail to reach Ukraine, which has also been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

WHO spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic said on Monday routine immunisation and outbreak control efforts for polio had been suspended in Ukraine because of the fighting.

The WHO said electricity shortages in some areas had affected the safety of vaccine stock, and surveillance had been disrupted.

"WHO is working to urgently develop contingency plans to support Ukraine and prevent further spread of polio caused by the conflict," said Jasarevic.

WHO has received reports that coronavirus vaccination campaigns have also been put on hold in many parts of the country, he said.

Displaced Ukrainians on the Orlivka - Isaccea ferry line cross the Danube River en route to the Isaccea Border Crossing in Isaccea, Romania. Image Credit: Bloomberg

10:26AM



Russian army on outskirts of Ukrainian city of Kherson

The Russian army on Tuesday reached the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, near Moscow-controlled Crimea, and is setting up checkpoints on its outskirts, the city's mayor said.

"The Russian army is setting up checkpoints at the entrances of Kherson," mayor Igor Kolykhayev said on Facebook. "Kherson has been and will stay Ukrainian," he said.

Videos on local media in Kherson showed the Russian army entering the city.

"Today, I am responsible for the life of our city and provide protection in the way that our capabilities allow," Kholykhayev said.

He asked people not to leave their homes outside curfew hours.

"The greatest value this city has is your lives. This is not a fight, this is a war," he said.

Kherson has a population of around 280,000 and lies north of the Crimea peninsula, annexed by Moscow in 2014.

09:10AM



China starts evacuating citizens from Ukraine

China has started evacuating its citizens from Ukraine, state media reported Tuesday, amid fears for their safety due to the military campaign by Beijing's ally Russia but also reports of resulting hostility from angry Ukrainians.

Some 600 Chinese students were evacuated Monday from Kyiv and the southern port city of Odessa, the state-run Global Times newspaper reported, citing the Chinese embassy in the Ukrainian capital.

They travelled by bus to neighbouring Moldova under an embassy escort and local police protection, according to the report, which cited an evacuee as saying the six-hour journey was "safe and smooth".

A further 1,000 Chinese nationals will leave Ukraine on Tuesday bound for Poland and Slovakia, both European Union member states, the report added.

China has trod a cautious diplomatic tightrope on the conflict, balancing its oft-repeated insistence on the sanctity of state sovereignty with an unwillingness to call out its close ally Russia.

08:25AM



Russian artillery kills 70 Ukraine soldiers

More than 70 Ukrainian soldiers were killed after Russian artillery hit a military base in Okhtyrka, a city between Kharkiv and Kyiv, the head of the region wrote on Telegram.

Dmytro Zhyvytskyy posted photographs of the charred shell of a four-story building and rescuers searching rubble. In a later Facebook post, he said many Russian soldiers and some local residents also were killed during the fighting on Sunday. The report could not immediately be confirmed.

People remove debris at the site of a military base building that, according to the Ukrainian ground forces, was destroyed by an air strike, in the town of Okhtyrka in the Sumy region, Ukraine February 28, 2022. Image Credit: Reuters

07:10AM



Vast Russian army convoy spotted north of Kyiv

A huge Russian military convoy stretching some 64km, substantially longer than the 27 kilometres reported earlier in the day, was spotted Monday by a US satellite imaging company just north of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, which has already repulsed several assaults.

Satellite photos provided by Maxar, a US company, showed that the convoy - which had been massing since Sunday - had mushroomed to more than 64km of military vehicles.

A satellite image shows northern end of convoy logistics and resupply vehicles, southeast of Ivankiv, Ukraine, February 28, 2022. Image Credit: Reuters

It said the column covered the entire stretch of road from near Antonov airport, some 29km from the capital, to the town of Prybirsk - a distance of approximately 64km.

Maxar said that "along parts of the route, some vehicles are spaced fairly far apart while in other sections military equipment and units are traveling two or three vehicles abreast on the road."

"A number of homes and buildings are seen burning north and northwest of Ivankiv, near the roads where the convoy is traveling," it added.

Maxar said its satellites had also captured images of "additional ground forces deployments and ground attack helicopter units" in southern Belarus, less than 32km north of the border with Ukraine.

This satellite image shows ground forces field deployments and a convoy in Khilchikha, Belarus, north of the border with Ukraine. Image Credit: MAXAR/via AFP

06:27AM



Disney pausing film releases in Russia over Ukraine attack

The Walt Disney Co said Monday it is pausing the release of theatrical films in Russia, including the upcoming Pixar Animation Studios release, "Turning Red," citing the "unprovoked attack of Ukraine and the tragic humanitarian crisis."

Disney is believed to be the first major Hollywood studio to pause theatrical releases in Russia in response to its attack of Ukraine.

"We will make future business decisions based on the evolving situation" Disney said in a statement. "In the meantime, given the scale of the emerging refugee crisis, we are working with our NGO partners to provide urgent aid and other humanitarian assistance."

06:19AM



An ambulance is seen through the damaged window of a vehicle hit by bullets, as Russia's attack of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on February 28, 2022. Image Credit: REUTERS

Russia, Belarus suspended by World Rugby

Russia and Belarus were Tuesday suspended from all international rugby "until further notice", the world governing body said, as it announced "full and immediate" sanctions following the attack of Ukraine.