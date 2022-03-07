War rages in Ukraine for the 12th day on Monday as Russian troops besiege and bombard cities, in the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two. Follow the latest developments from the war front:

09:39AM



Russia to open humanitarian corridors on March 7

The Russian military will hold fire and open humanitarian corridors in several Ukrainian cities including the capital Kyiv at 1000 Moscow time (0700 GMT) on Monday, the Interfax news agency cited Russia's defence ministry as saying.

The corridors, which will also be opened from the cities of Kharkiv, Mariupol and Sumy, are being set up at the personal request of French President Emmanuel Macron and in view of the current situation in those cities, it said.

08:45AM



Ukraine asks UN court for intervention

Ukraine will square off with Russia at the UN's top court on Monday, with Kyiv asking judges in The Hague to order Moscow to immediately halt its attackjs.

Kyiv lodged an urgent case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on February 27, saying that Russia had illegally justified its war by falsely alleging genocide in Ukraine's Donetsk and Lugansk regions.

Ukraine alleges that it is Russia that is planning "acts of genocide" in the offensive launched by President Vladimir Putin on February 24. Kyiv has asked the court to take provisional measures ordering Russia to "immediately suspend the military operations", pending a full judgment that could take years.

"Ukraine emphatically denies that acts of genocide have been committed", Kyiv's application to the court said.

"Russia thus expressly bases its 'special military operation' - in fact a full-scale, brutal invasion of Ukraine - on an absurd lie."

In an unusual step, ICJ President Joan Donoghue issued an "urgent communication" to Russia on March 1 asking it to "act in such a way" that any order should take effect quickly.

The two-day hearing at the ICJ's Peace Palace headquarters will begin with Ukraine speaking on Monday at 0900 GMT. Russia is slated to reply on Tuesday.

It was not clear how Moscow would formally contest Ukraine's application and the Russian embassy in The Hague did not respond to a request for comment.

08:02AM



Terrified civilians trying to escape Mariupol

Russian forces pummelled Ukrainian cities from the air, land and sea on Monday, with warnings they were preparing for an assault on the capital Kyiv, as terrified civilians failed for a second day to escape besieged Mariupol.

The relentless fire has pushed more than 1.5 million people across Ukraine's borders as refugees, though many others are displaced internally or trapped in cities being reduced to rubble by Russian bombardment.

International sanctions intended to punish Moscow have so far done little to slow the invasion, and Washington said it was now discussing a ban on Russian oil imports with Europe.

The comments sent the price of Brent crude soaring to near a 14-year high, with markets in Tokyo and Hong Kong slumping.

On the ground, intense aerial bombardment continued overnight in the city of Kharkiv, which has endured almost non-stop fire in recent days.

Ukrainian authorities said cities across the country were under attack.

"The enemy continues the offensive operation against Ukraine, focusing on the encirclement of Kyiv, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy and Mykolayiv," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a statement.

Russian forces "began to accumulate resources for the storming of Kyiv", the statement added.

In the south of the country, regional military officials said Russia had shelled the village of Tuzly in the Odessa region from the sea, targeting "crucial infrastructure sites" but causing no injuries.

07:17AM



Germany cautions against banning Russian oil

Germany's finance and foreign ministers cautioned Sunday against banning Russian energy imports as the West searches for ways to tighten the screws on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

With his country fighting for its existence two weeks since the incursion, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky has urged his Western allies to levy additional sanctions against Moscow, including boycotting its lucrative oil and gas sector. Earlier Sunday, chief US diplomat Antony Blinken said the United States and Europe were "very actively discussing" targeting Russian fossil fuels as the war intensifies.

But in Germany, which currently holds the rotating presidency of the G7, foreign minister Annalena Baerbock said such a move would be pointless since it could not be sustained long term. "It's no use if in three weeks we find out that we only have a few days of electricity left in Germany and therefore we have to go back on these sanctions," she told a German public broadcaster.

In a separate interview, she added that Germany was prepared "to pay a very, very high economic price" but "if tomorrow in Germany or Europe the lights go out, it's not going to stop the tanks".

Germany is dependent on Russian fossil fuels, importing an estimated 55 percent of its gas and 42 percent of its oil and coal from Russia.

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner was also sceptical of an oil ban. "We should not limit our ability to sustain ourselves," he told the newspaper Bild.

European and British gas prices surged to record peaks last week on supply disruption fears. And oil prices have continued to skyrocket, with Brent futures leaping to almost $140 a barrel, the highest since 2008. Instead of boycotting Russian energy, the next round of G7 sanctions against should hit oligarchs who have gotten rich under President Vladimir Putin, the finance minister suggested.

06:40AM



Bombing of cities intensify, civilians killed

Russia steps up its shelling of cities across Ukraine. The UN says 1.5 million people have now fled, the fastest-growing refugee crisis since World War II.

Attempts to evacuate civilians from the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol fail again, amid repeated ceasefire violations. Residents are without power and water.

Ukraine's military says it is fighting "fierce battles" with Russian forces on the edge of the southern city of Mykolayiv, which sits on the road to the country's biggest port Odessa.