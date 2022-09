Queen Elizabeth II is laid to rest on Monday, after a grand state funeral attended by leaders from around the world, and a historic last ceremonial journey through the packed streets of London. The longest-serving monarch in British history died aged 96 at Balmoral, her Scottish Highland retreat, on September 8, 2022. The death of Queen Elizabeth has prompted an outpouring of emotion across the world. Leaders have travelled from around the world to be in London for the historic event.

Thousands gather for final farewell

Hundreds of thousands of people queued to file past the casket of Britain's longest-reigning monarch at London's historic Westminster Hall during her lying-in-state, and thousands more lined the streets to witness a sombre display of royal pomp.

A Yeomen of the Guard, right, and Gentlemen at Arms members take positions ahead of the funeral in central London.

Westminster Abbey opens for the congregation

Mourners are arriving at Westminster Abbey to take their seats for Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral service. Guests began entering the Gothic medieval abbey shortly after 8am (0700 GMT" 3 a.m. EDT) on Monday.

Dignitaries were arriving later, with many heads of state gathering at a nearby hospital to be driven by bus to the abbey. Westminster Abbey is where Elizabeth was married in 1947 and crowned in 1953.

'We couldn't miss this'

Thousands of people camped overnight in London to get the best spots for viewing Queen Elizabeth's funeral procession on Monday. The best prepared had tents, sleeping bags, blow up beds and flasks of tea. Others were sitting or sleeping on the ground in only their jackets. One couple were seen asleep just in their clothes, their arms interlocked for warmth, and, perhaps, for comfort.

People view floral tributes in Green Park, following the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in London. People attend a "National moment of reflection" in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II, the day before her funeral, in London

Lying-in-state ends ahead of funeral

The lying-in-state ceremony for Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall formally ended and the doors closed to the public ahead of her state funeral on Monday.

Over five days, tens of thousands of people had waited hours in line before filing past her coffin to pay their final respects. The funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey in front of some 2,000 guests.

Will and Kate’s older kids attending funeral

Prince William and his wife Catherine’s 9-year-old son Prince George and 7-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte will attend Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral.

George, who is now second in line to the throne, and his sister will walk through Westminster Abbey with the royal family in procession behind the queen’s coffin as it is carried by pallbearers Monday.

The funeral’s order of service showed that George and Charlotte will walk together behind their parents. They will be followed by Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and other royal family members.

The royal children’s 4-year-old brother, Prince Louis, is not expected to be present at the funeral, which will be attended by some 2,000 people.

Officials say line to see queen at capacity

British officials say the line for people to view Queen Elizabeth II lying in state had reached “final capacity” and had to be closed to new entrants.

“Please do not attempt to join the queue,” the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport said in a tweet late Sunday.

People camp near the Houses of Parliament ahead of the state funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in London, Britain, September 18, 2022.

Hundreds of thousands of people have waited for up to 12 hours in a miles-long line through central London in the past four days for a chance to file past the queen’s coffin at Westminster Hall in the Houses of Parliament.

The lying in state ends Monday morning, when the queen’s coffin will be taken to nearby Westminster Abbey for her state funeral service.

King Charles issues message of thanks to nation

King Charles III has issued a message of thanks to people in the UK and around the world, saying he and his wife Camilla, the queen consort, have been “moved beyond measure” by the large numbers of people who have turned out to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II.

“In London, Edinburgh, Hillsborough and Cardiff we were moved beyond measure by everyone who took the trouble to come and pay their respects to the lifelong service of my dear mother, the late queen,” Charles said in a message issued Sunday by Buckingham Palace.

“As we all prepare to say our last farewell, I wanted simply to take this opportunity to say thank you to all those countless people who have been such a support and comfort to my family and myself in this time of grief,” he added.

On Monday, Charles and other royals will join some 2,000 people including hundreds of world leaders and dignitaries at Westminster Abbey for the queen’s state funeral service.

The queen is due to be laid to rest at Windsor Castle on Monday after a state funeral at Westminster Abbey in London attended by royalty, heads of state and dignitaries from around the world

Funeral to be viewed across the world

Global leaders and dignitaries from US President Joe Biden to Emperor Naruhito of Japan come together in London on Monday for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch.

The ceremony begins at 11am in Westminster Abbey following a short procession to move her coffin from Parliament, where she has been lying-in-state for four days. Hundreds of thousands of people queued for miles to pay their final respects.

Members of the public file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II.

Though the period of mourning continues for King Charles III and the royal family, for ordinary Britons watching at home or on large screens set up around the country the funeral marks the culmination of days of pomp and pageantry since the Queen died Sept. 8 at her residence in Scotland.

Queen’s funeral (Timings Dubai)

*9:30am - Lying in state ends

*11am – Westminster Abbey will open for the congregation

*1.30pm – The Queen’s coffin will be carried by gun carriage to the Abbey

*1.44pm – The royal family will follow the coffin into the Abbey

*1.52pm – The procession will arrive at Westminster Abbey

*2pm – The service will begin. It will be led by the dean of Westminster, Dr David Hoyle. The sermon will be delivered by the archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.

*2.55pm – The Last Post will sound. The Last Post will be played, and will be followed by a two-minute silence.

*3pm – The state funeral service comes to an end. The national anthem will be played, bringing the state funeral service to a close. The coffin will then be brought to the state gun carriage.

*3.15pm – The coffin will be part of a procession to Wellington Arch. The procession, led by the King, will be made up of several groups, with each accompanied by a service band.

*4pm – The coffin will be placed in the state hearse at Wellington Arch for Windsor.

*6pm - The hearse will reach Shaw Farm Gate in Albert Road, Windsor, shortly after 3pm to head up Long Walk to Windsor Castle.

*6.40pm - The King, accompanied by other members of the royal family, will join the procession at the Quadrangle in the castle grounds, with members of the royal household being positioned at the rear of the coffin.

*6.53pm - The procession will reach the west steps of St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. The bearer party will lift the coffin from the hearse and it will be carried in procession into the chapel before the committal service.

*7pm - The televised committal service will begin attended by about 800 guests. Queen’s coffin will then be lowered into the royal vault.