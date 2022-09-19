Queen Elizabeth II is laid to rest on Monday, after a grand state funeral attended by leaders from around the world, and a historic last ceremonial journey through the packed streets of London. The longest-serving monarch in British history died aged 96 at Balmoral, her Scottish Highland retreat, on September 8, 2022. The death of Queen Elizabeth has prompted an outpouring of emotion across the world. Leaders have travelled from around the world to be in London for the historic event.

09:36AM



Lying-in-state ends ahead of funeral

The lying-in-state ceremony for Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall formally ended and the doors closed to the public ahead of her state funeral on Monday.

Over five days, tens of thousands of people had waited hours in line before filing past her coffin to pay their final respects. The funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey in front of some 2,000 guests.

07:30AM



Will and Kate’s older kids attending funeral

Prince William and his wife Catherine’s 9-year-old son Prince George and 7-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte will attend Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral.

George, who is now second in line to the throne, and his sister will walk through Westminster Abbey with the royal family in procession behind the queen’s coffin as it is carried by pallbearers Monday.

The funeral’s order of service showed that George and Charlotte will walk together behind their parents. They will be followed by Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and other royal family members.

The royal children’s 4-year-old brother, Prince Louis, is not expected to be present at the funeral, which will be attended by some 2,000 people.

07:00AM



Officials say line to see queen at capacity

British officials say the line for people to view Queen Elizabeth II lying in state had reached “final capacity” and had to be closed to new entrants.

“Please do not attempt to join the queue,” the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport said in a tweet late Sunday.

People camp near the Houses of Parliament ahead of the state funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in London, Britain, September 18, 2022. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis Image Credit: REUTERS

Hundreds of thousands of people have waited for up to 12 hours in a miles-long line through central London in the past four days for a chance to file past the queen’s coffin at Westminster Hall in the Houses of Parliament.

The lying in state ends Monday morning, when the queen’s coffin will be taken to nearby Westminster Abbey for her state funeral service.

06:30AM



King Charles issues message of thanks to nation

King Charles III has issued a message of thanks to people in the UK and around the world, saying he and his wife Camilla, the queen consort, have been “moved beyond measure” by the large numbers of people who have turned out to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II.

“In London, Edinburgh, Hillsborough and Cardiff we were moved beyond measure by everyone who took the trouble to come and pay their respects to the lifelong service of my dear mother, the late queen,” Charles said in a message issued Sunday by Buckingham Palace.

“As we all prepare to say our last farewell, I wanted simply to take this opportunity to say thank you to all those countless people who have been such a support and comfort to my family and myself in this time of grief,” he added.

On Monday, Charles and other royals will join some 2,000 people including hundreds of world leaders and dignitaries at Westminster Abbey for the queen’s state funeral service.

The queen is due to be laid to rest at Windsor Castle on Monday after a state funeral at Westminster Abbey in London attended by royalty, heads of state and dignitaries from around the world

06:00AM



Funeral to be viewed across the world

Global leaders and dignitaries from US President Joe Biden to Emperor Naruhito of Japan come together in London on Monday for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch.

The ceremony begins at 11am in Westminster Abbey following a short procession to move her coffin from Parliament, where she has been lying-in-state for four days. Hundreds of thousands of people queued for miles to pay their final respects.

Members of the public file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II. Image Credit: Reuters