Doctors are concerned about the health of Britain's Queen Elizabeth and have recommended the 96-year-old remains under medical supervision, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday, with immediate family travelling to be by her side.

The queen, Britain's longest reigning sovereign and the world's oldest monarch, has been suffering from what Buckingham Palace has called "episodic mobility problems" since the end of last year.

She has been forced to cut back on her public engagements since then and on Wednesday cancelled a planned virtual meeting with senior ministers after being advised to rest by her doctors.

The previous day she had been pictured appointing Liz Truss as the country's new prime minister at her Scottish home, Balmoral Castle.

"Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision," the palace said in a statement.

"The queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral." A palace source said immediate members had been informed and played down speculation that the monarch had suffered a fall.

Her eldest son and heir Prince Charles and his wife Camilla have travelled to her Scottish home Balmoral Castle, where she is staying, along with his eldest son Prince William, officials said.

All of Queen's children now at her side

All of Queen Elizabeth's four children including daughter Princess Anne and youngest son Prince Edward are now at Balmoral Castle in Scotland with the British monarch, ITV reported on Thursday, following news of the queen's ill health.

Whole country 'will be deeply concerned'

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss tweeted that the whole country "will be deeply concerned" about the health of Queen Elizabeth II.

"The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime," Truss tweeted after the Palace issued a statement.

"My thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time," she added.