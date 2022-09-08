London: Queen Elizabeth II has been dogged by health problems since spending a night in hospital last October.

The 96-year-old monarch has since cancelled a series of public engagements on medical advice.

Queen Elizabeth II has been placed under medical supervision because doctors are “concerned for Her Majesty’s health,” Buckingham Palace said Thursday, as members of the royal family rushed to Scotland to the side of the 96-year-old monarch.

The announcement by the palace came a day after the queen canceled a virtual meeting of her Privy Council when doctors advised her to rest following a full day of events on Tuesday, when she formally asked Liz Truss to become Britain’s prime minister.

“Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” a palace spokesperson said, speaking on condition of anonymity in line with customary policy. “The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

The palace declined to provide further details about the queen’s condition, but there were other worrying signs. Truss was interrupted during a debate in the House of Commons to be informed about Elizabeth’s condition, and family members canceled long-planned engagements to travel to the Highlands.

Prince Charles, the heir to the throne, along with his wife, Camilla, and sister, Princess Anne, were with the queen at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland. Members of the royal family traveled by plane to Scotland. Prince William, Charles’ eldest son, was among the royals en route to Balmoral, as were his brother, Prince Harry, and Harry’s wife, Meghan.

The gathering of the House of Windsor comes just three months after people across Britain paused over a long holiday weekend to celebrate the queen’s 70 years on the throne. While crowds of cheering, flag-waving fans filled the streets around Buckingham Palace throughout four days of festivities, the queen herself made only two brief appearances on the palace balcony to wave to her subjects.

An official stands outside Windsor Castle, amid concerns over Britain Queen Elizabeth's health, in Windsor, Britain, September 8, 2022. Image Credit: REUTERS

Elizabeth has increasingly handed over duties to Charles and other members of the royal family in recent months as she recovered from a bout of COVID-19, began using a cane and struggled to get around.

A look at a year of ill-health for the queen

October 2021

The queen is seen using walking stick at Westminster Abbey service on October 12, the first time she has done so at a major public event.

She pulls out of two-day trip to Northern Ireland, advised to rest on medical grounds, Buckingham Palace announces on October 20.

The next day the Palace said the queen has attended a private London hospital for “preliminary investigations” and stayed in overnight.

On October 26, the Palace says she has resumed “light duties”.

November 2021

The queen is seen driving a car at her Windsor Castle home west of London on November 1.

But she pulls out of UN climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland on doctors’ “advice to rest” and misses annual Remembrance Sunday event on November 14 due to “sprained back”.

February 20, 2022

The queen tests positive for Covid-19 after resuming in-person audiences at Windsor Castle. Buckingham Palace says she has “mild, cold-like symptoms”.

She is later overheard saying: “It does leave one very tired and exhausted, doesn’t it?”

March 2022

The queen pulls out of Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.

But she attends March 29 memorial service there for her late husband Prince Philip, who died last year aged 99.

April 2022

The queen misses the traditional Maundy Thursday religious service.

May 2022

The queen misses the ceremonial State Opening of Parliament on May 10 due to “episodic mobility problems” - only the third time she has done so since 1952.

Her heir Prince Charles takes on her role.

June 2022

The queen misses significant Platinum Jubilee events for her 70th year on the throne, including a service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on June 3, making only two public appearances.

She also misses the flat-racing event The Derby at Epsom on June 4.

September, 2022

The queen misses the traditional Braemar Gathering Highland Games event near Balmoral on the first weekend of September.

She formally appoints Liz Truss as the 15th prime minister of her reign on September 6 and is photographed standing up to shake her hand.

She carries out the ceremony at Balmoral in Scotland for the first time, instead of Buckingham Palace.

On September 7, she pulls out of a planned meeting with senior political advisers after being told to rest.

On September 8, Buckingham Palace issues a highly unusual bulletin on the monarch’s health stating that doctors are concerned and have recommended she “remain under medical supervision”.