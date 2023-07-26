The Hague: At least one crew member died and several others were injured after a fire on a car carrier ship off the Dutch coast early Wednesday, the coastguard said.
The cargo ship was transporting 3,000 cars from Germany to Egypt.
"Around midnight the Coast Guard received a report that the Fremantle Highway is on fire," the Dutch coastguard said on its website, adding that the incident happened about 27 nautical miles (50 km) north of the northern island of Ameland.
"The crew tried to put out the fire themselves, but failed. Unfortunately one person died and several others were injured," the Dutch coastguard said in a statement.
"All 23 crew members have been evacuated," the coastguard said on its website.