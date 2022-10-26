Frankfurt: The Muslim Council of Elders has concluded its participation at the Frankfurt Book Fair 2022, which included exhibiting various publications and hosting a number of seminars and lectures featuring prominent scholars and researchers for visitors.
As part of the Council's "Publish to Coexistence" initiative, it sought to improve cooperation with publishers present at the fair, the largest of its kind in the world.
Likewise, the Council has made strides in improving its network of translators by looking to translate some of its publications into various languages, a step which would further help spread the values of tolerance, dialogue and coexistence globally.
This was the Council's fourth participation at the Frankfurt Book Fair which ran from October 19 to 23, 2022. The participation came as part of the vision of His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Al Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, of promote dialogue and spread tolerance and peace globally as well as building bridges of cooperation with people of all backgrounds.