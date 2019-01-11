“They (pro-Europeans) are banking on the fact that people are so fed up with it that they will just say ‘leave it we will stay’. I do see that attitude. The problem is when something doesn’t happen for so long you feel less angry about it.” Turning Brexit upside down would mark one of the most extraordinary reversals in modern British history and the hurdles to another referendum remain high. Both major political parties are committed to leaving the EU in accordance with the 2016 referendum.