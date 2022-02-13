Dubai: Kuwait, Bahrain and Qatar yesterday called on their citizens to leave “immediately” from Ukraine or “postpone travel” to the country amid fears of a Russian invasion.
The Foreign Ministry of Bahrain, in a statement, called on Bahraini citizens not to travel to Ukraine now and to leave it “for their safety”, citing instability. Citizens, the ministry said, can contact the operations office of Mofa on 0097317227555 for assistance.
Meanwhile, the Kuwaiti and Qatari Embassies in Ukraine issued a statement calling on their citizens to leave the country for their safety and requesting those who are already there to contact their embassies.
The UAE and Saudi Arabia have already asked citizens to avoiding travelling to Ukraine to maintain their safety.
President Joe Biden told Russia's Vladimir Putin that invading Ukraine would cause "widespread human suffering" and that the West was committed to diplomacy to end the crisis but "equally prepared for other scenarios", the White House said Saturday. It offered no suggestion that the hourlong call diminished the threat of an imminent war in Europe.
Biden also made it clear that he would not send troops to rescue Americans if Moscow invades Ukraine.
The US asked its citizens not to travel to Ukraine “due to the increased threats of Russian military action.” Those in Ukraine “should depart now via commercial or private means”. However, Russia has repeatedly denied any plans to invade Ukraine despite massing more than 100,000 troops near the border.
Multiple countries, including Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Israel, Norway, South Korea, Latvia, Britain and other countries, had also advised their citizens to leave Ukraine.
When asked whether there was a scenario that could prompt him to send troops to rescue fleeing Americans, Biden told BBC: “There’s not. That’s a world war when Americans and Russia start shooting at one another. We’re in a very different world than we’ve ever been.” However, neither Biden nor Blinken delved into the reasons for alarming calls to evacuate.