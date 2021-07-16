Washington: German Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed deep sympathy Thursday for victims of the flooding that has left at least 59 dead in Germany and Belgium.
Speaking at the White House during a trip to Washington, she called it a day “characterized by fear, by despair, by suffering, and hundreds of thousands of people all of a sudden were faced with catastrophe.”
“My empathy and my heart goes out to all of those who in this catastrophe lost their loved ones, or who are still worrying about the fate of people still missing,” she said.
Merkel said her government would not leave those affected “alone with their suffering,” adding that it was doing its “utmost to help them in their distress.”