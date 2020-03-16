Former French priest Bernard Preynat, center, arrives at the Lyon court house, central France, Monday Jan.13, 2020. Image Credit: AP

Lyon: A French priest who acknowledged sexually abusing at least 75 boys over decades was sentenced on Monday to five years in prison, in France's worst case of clergy abuse to reach trial.

The court in Lyon issued the verdict against 74-year-old Bernard Preynat behind closed doors because of the spreading coronavirus that has shuttered most activity in France.

Preynat's case forced the first serious reckoning with sex abuse within the Catholic Church in France. Preynat testified that multiple cardinals and other senior church officials were aware of his misconduct dating back to the 1960s, but he wasn't removed from the priesthood until last year.

Victims of Preynat's abuse, primarily boy scouts, welcomed his conviction for sexually abusing minors. Preynat was a scout leader.

'Relief'

"It's really a relief,'' said Pierre Emmanuel Germain-Thill, who testified that Preynat's abuse upturned his life. "Since he's someone of a certain age, it seems like a correct verdict to me. The victims want to turn the page."

Preynat could have faced up to 10 years in prison, and the prosecution had asked for at least eight years. It wasn't immediately clear whether either side would appeal.

Preynat was present for the verdict, but didn't speak to any victims.

"He reacted as a man who has recognised his guilt,'' his lawyer, Frederic Doyer, told reporters outside the courthouse.